WINCHESTER — On Friday afternoon, the parking lot at Handley High School was filled to the brim with carloads of teachers and school staff.
Among the crowd inside the Patsy Cline Theatre, one could easily distinguish groups of people by which Winchester school they work for, as most attendees sported T-shirts representing their place of employment.
Winchester Public Schools' convocation brought together all 750 of the district's employees, recognized staff and community members for their contributions to education and set the tone for the upcoming school year which, at the time, was just under a week away. WPS starts the 2023-24 school year on Thursday.
The energy was palpable — a mix of excitement and intent for the nearing academic season.
"As I've gone school to school," Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told the crowd, "it's evident that you're ready, you're excited and, quite frankly, that it's going to be a great school year."
There was, indeed, an apparent feeling of excitement among school staff. They cheered loudly and clapped fervently. Daniel Morgan Middle School staff brought noisemakers and used them unapologetically to cheer on speakers and award winners.
WPS has some promising factors backing them this school year, not the least of which is the district's fully funded budget. Van Heukelum said this is the first time during his tenure that the city has approved the amount that the school system requested.
However, amid the energetic fun, there was a consistent message given to the audience throughout the ceremony — a reminder of the power school faculty members hold, the impact they can have on students who cross their paths and an emphasis on the importance of public schools.
Jeffrey Keller, a history teacher at Handley who was recently named Virginia Teacher of the Year, spoke to the crowd about creating joy, hope, love and transformation in the classroom. He also spoke about creating a just society within WPS, particularly in the face of so many headline-making conversations surrounding education.
"I feel really lucky to work in Winchester because our school board, our leadership, has really kind of shielded us from a lot of that stuff, but I do have colleagues where it's impacting like, their choices about what they teach," Keller said in an interview after the ceremony.
Van Heukelum spoke on this as well, emphasizing how pertinent it is that teachers in the division hold their classrooms to high standards. In line with his remarks at last year's convocation, he said that while humans tend to "self-segregate," whether it's by socioeconomic status, race or religion, public schools remain a place where people from all different backgrounds come together.
"Public education today is more important than it has ever been," he said.
As officials at every level grapple with the school choice debate, Van Heukelum urged teachers to take steps in the classroom to ensure that families would continue to choose WPS no matter what might happen in the future. He also asked that school staff act as ambassadors for public education.
He emphasized three points: alignment, rigor and engagement.
He first pushed teachers to plan their lessons in line with the curriculum.
"If you're winging it every day, you are doing a disservice to our students," he said.
He then asked teachers to make their classrooms rigorous and hold students accountable. He also urged them to push students with disabilities to excel, saying, "They can do."
Lastly, Van Heukelum encouraged teachers to engage their students in the classroom, and learn a bit about who they are outside of it so they know school staff cares about them.
Van Heukelum also took time to thank teachers for their hard work, and told them that administration and staff were all there to support them. He recognized employees including custodians, maintenance crews and the technology team for getting the schools ready for kids to come back. In an interview after the ceremony, Van Heukelum expressed overall optimism for the upcoming school year.
"I'm not overstating here, this is the best ever. I mean, the energy in our schools has been [the] best I've ever seen," he said.
Winchester School Board Chair Marie Imoh had similar sentiments, and said she feels the division is on the right track.
"Today, I was really inspired by our teachers and the energy that they brought, and I really do believe that we are on a good trajectory, especially with having our budget fully approved. It really does give us hope," she said.
The ceremony also featured a performance by Handley's Chamber Choir. They sang Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop."
A handful of staff and community members were given awards thanking them for their work in the school system.
City Council member Richard Bell was given the Winchester Education Association's Friend of Education Award for his efforts to support WPS while in public office.
The Excellence in Service Awards, which recognize select support staff members, were given to Bill Clements, supervising network engineer at the Central Administrative Office; Penny Gayle, teaching assistant at John Kerr Elementary and Tammy Turner, teaching assistant at Melvin Rhodes Center.
The Stewart Bell Excellence in Teaching Award was given to Joy Cusick, STEAM and Gifted Education teacher at Frederick Douglass Elementary.
The Winchester Education Foundation also presented the Loy Come Back to Teach Education Grants to five former Handley High School students who have since become WPS teachers.
