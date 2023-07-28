It's hot out there

Jim Deignan of Stephens City has been a cyclist for 30 years, and his ride for enjoyment along Aylor Road included breaks for hydration as the mercury climbed to 95 degrees Thursday. The high temperature for today and Saturday are also forecast to be in the mid-90s.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

