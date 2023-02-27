WINCHESTER — Tamika Fischer is having a very good month.
"I got a new job, I got promoted and I got a new house," the single mother of three said Friday afternoon during a dedication of her family's new home in Norris Village, a residential development in Winchester's North End. "It's like a fairytale."
Fischer was able to buy a new house thanks to Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, a Winchester-based nonprofit that provides safe, affordable housing for working-class families and individuals who otherwise would not have been able to qualify for or pay off a mortgage. The organization at 400 Battaile Drive serves Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke and Shenandoah, and has built nearly 100 high-quality homes since being founded in 1997.
Norris Village is a small residential development comprised of three- and four-bedroom houses built by Blue Ridge Habitat that has grown steadily since ground was broken in November 2021. On Friday, the nonprofit celebrated not just the completion of Fischer's new home in Norris Village, but also one for Karen Burrough, a single mom with five kids whose house is behind Fischer's.
"When I got approved two years ago for this house, it was like a new beginning for our family," an emotional Burrough said during Friday's dual home-dedication ceremony. "It's something that can be ours, that my kids will be able to call their own. We're just so grateful."
The homes built by Blue Ridge Habitat are quality structures that, were they to be sold on the open market, would most likely cost $300,000 or more. Last year, the nonprofit's houses won the prestigious Best in Durability award at Habitat for Humanity International's annual affiliate conference in Atlanta.
"And we hope to repeat that as we continue with what we're doing at Habitat," said Blue Ridge Habitat's director of construction and safety, Greg Shanholtz. "We build a really good house."
While Blue Ridge Habitat is committed to helping people who have jobs but don't earn enough to buy a house or qualify for a bank mortgage, that doesn't mean they hand out dwellings to anyone who asks. When a person is approved as a client, they are required to improve their credit rating, learn how to manage a household budget, prepare a will and more. In many cases, clients need at least two years to fulfill all of the requirements.
Lorie Noakes, executive director of Blue Ridge Housing Network in Front Royal, said her organization worked extensively with Fischer and Burrough to make sure they were ready to take on the responsibility of homeownership.
"We provided pre-purchase counseling and got them mortgage ready," Noakes said, explaining that involved the women paying down their debts, improving their credit, developing a monthly spending plan to determine how much of a mortgage payment they could afford and more.
Sometimes, Blue Ridge Habitat and its partner agencies have to get a bit creative to obtain mortgages for clients. Fischer and Burrough, Noakes said, each needed home loans from four sources — F&M Bank, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Blue Ridge Housing Network and Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity — in order to cobble together manageable mortgages.
"Plus, I worked with them to get savings accounts with state matches," Noakes said. "Every dollar they deposited was matched by the state with $8 so they could also have nice down payments to put toward their purchases."
Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity keeps mortgages low by reducing building costs and minimizing the need to hire a full crew of workers. All of the nonprofit's clients are required to help with the construction of their own homes or, if that's not possible, assist with other Habitat builds or perform tasks like volunteering in the nonprofit's ReStore at 400 Battaile Drive in Winchester, which sells new and used home improvement items, furnishings, decor and more.
Habitat clients are also required to learn about making home repairs so they can successfully maintain their new houses.
"You're your own landlord now," Winchester Mayor David Smith told Fischer and Burrough at Friday's dedication ceremony. "When something breaks, you have to fix it."
Fischer and Burrough are also responsible for furnishing, decorating and outfitting their new houses. Justin Hockman, a vice president and trust officer at Strasburg-based First Bank, gave them some help with that on Friday by presenting each with a $300 gift card to Walmart as a housewarming gift from his company and the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber's Community Leadership Program.
"I'm extremely happy and I thank you all," Fischer said.
"This has been a truly amazing two years," Burrough added.
To learn more about Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity, visit blueridgehabitat.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.