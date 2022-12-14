You’ve hit a seasonal snag.
The holidays are almost here, and you haven’t finished your shopping. Maybe you got too busy or you completely forgot. Or maybe you just don’t know what to buy.
Don’t worry. There are gifts out there that you can pick up at the last minute that will still show you care — and you won’t need to break the bank to buy them.
Here are some last-minute gift ideas to help you in your final lap of holiday shopping for your friends and loved ones.
Add to their bookshelf
You can show you care with something as simple as a book, especially if you know the author or genre that a person likes to read.
“Books are universal,” says Greg Steele, an associate at Blue Plate Books on Valley Avenue. “They’re small and portable. They can be enjoyed anywhere. They’re extraordinarily inexpensive entertainment.”
Blue Plate Books offers a number of gift suggestions for patrons. These include buying a cookbook that you then pair with cooking ingredients or utensils, or purchasing a book about music and then pairing it with a musical performance.
Vintage books are also popular gifts and can be purchased locally.
“A lot of people like older books, books that have been around a hundred years,” says Steele. “They’re not enormously expensive.”
Help with homemade meals
Appealing to a loved one’s tastebuds can go a long way to show you care. Buying prepared meals, meats and desserts is a way to do just that.
At Jordan Springs Market in Stephenson, popular last-minute items include gift certificates for wines, snacks and especially dinners. Family dinners can feed up to six and include meats like pulled pork and beef brisket, along with sides ranging from baked beans and potato salad.
“It nice to have someone make dinner for you and you take it home and put it on the table,” says owner Olivia Landry. “It’s a homemade meal, not fast food. And when you support local mom and pop businesses, you’re giving something to the community and that meal becomes so much bigger.”
Adds manager Ilynn Brennan, “Food always tastes a little better when someone else makes it for you.”
Take them to the theater
There’s still time to buy tickets for post-holiday performances at local theaters in the area.
Winchester Little Theatre will present the courtroom drama “Nuts” in January and Neil Simon’s “Laughter on the 23rdFloor” in March.
Shenandoah Summer Music Theatre has tickets available for its summer lineup, which includes “Jersey Boys” in June, “Hello, Dolly!” in July, and “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat” in late July and early August.
Pamper them
Everyone enjoys being pampered, and nothing makes a person feel better than a massage or pedicure. Call your local salon to find out what holiday packages they provide and what services you can include on a gift card.
“With the stress of the holidays, it’s always nice to take care of yourself afterwards,” says Bridget Borlie, owner of Mane Attraction Salon & Wellness Spa, which offers three holiday packages that include everything from a massage to a shampoo and blow dry.
“You’re trying to pamper someone,” she says. “It’s self-care.”
Try a little farmers market fare
Farmers markets offer a lot of seasonal goods including homemade soaps, candles, honey, lotion, baskets, food and more.
Popular holiday items you can buy on the fly at Woodbine Farm Market in Strasburg include pies, small cheesecakes, quiches, old-fashioned toys, handmade earrings and more.
“We sell a lot of pies and cookies,” says manager Holly Dillender. “The consumable items you can eat and enjoy are very popular. A lot of people don’t bake as much. Older people can’t bake as much. They’re looking for a treat they can share and enjoy instead of finding something to do with, say, candlesticks, which they got a thousand of.”
Buy something local and unique
Receiving the items you bought online can take days or weeks. Going to a big box store with their large crowds can zap your energy.
Instead, try shopping at a small local business. Buy a gift you can’t get anywhere else that is unique to that store.
At Stokes General Store in Front Royal, not only are flannels, gloves and socks popular, so are sweets and cheese — and not just because they’re great stocking stuffers.
“They are reminders of childhood,” says assistant manager Charlene Weaver. “Of when parents or grandparents brought [their kids or grandchildren] into Stokes and they smelled the cheese and candy. We’ve been here 76 years.”
