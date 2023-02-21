WINCHESTER — In July 1973, Morris Whitaker took out a $20,000 loan and bought a building at 435 N. Cameron St. to convert it into a homeless shelter for men. Three months later, in October 1973, the Winchester Rescue Mission welcomed its first guests.
Fast forward to Friday night. Emcee Barry Lee Bowser was standing on the stage at Fellowship Bible Church in Frederick County, telling 300 people who paid $50 each to attend, “This is a goosebump kind of night.”
The occasion that brought them together was a gala to celebrate Winchester Rescue Mission’s 50th anniversary.
“I’m so excited, I even wore a suit tonight,” the mission’s usually casual CEO and executive director, Brandan Thomas, said at the outset of the celebration. “We have a legacy we want to celebrate.”
Thomas is only the fifth person in 50 years to lead the Winchester Rescue Mission. Whitaker ran the shelter for its first five years, then Lee Stone took charge for the next 34. Stone was followed by Roy Menefee, then by Neil Connors, each of whom served for two years. Thomas came on board in February 2016.
The Rescue Mission has expanded far beyond the four walls that Whitaker bought in 1973. Stone oversaw a major expansion of the building in 1985, adding a commercial kitchen and increasing the number of available beds to 35. The nonprofit became coed in 2018 when Thomas spearheaded the opening of a new four-bed shelter for women in a single-family home at 4 E. Southwerk St., which was named The Stone House to honor Stone and his wife, Shelda Stone.
“We wouldn’t be where we are if it weren’t for them,” Thomas said on Friday about Lee Stone, who died on Nov. 27, 2020, and his widow, who remains an active supporter of the nonprofit.
Also in 2018, the Winchester Rescue Mission purchased a building at 10-12 E. Clifford St. to add 15 more beds for displaced women. But the biggest expansion in its history is expected later this year after officials finish converting a former restaurant at 2655 Valley Ave. into a homeless shelter that will also offer services to help displaced individuals address mental health and addiction issues, learn how to properly care for themselves, find jobs and affordable housing, and regain their independence.
“If we do our jobs right, these men and women will get better and do incredible work in the community,” Thomas said on Friday as he requested financial support for the new facility. “We seek to change the face of poverty in our community.”
The new shelter on Valley Avenue will allow dozens more people per night to be sheltered by the mission, and Thomas said the need for additional beds has become critical recently due to the rising number of local residents who lack permanent housing.
“I’ve heard people say we don’t have a homeless problem in Winchester,” Thomas said incredulously.
Communities that bury their heads in the sand regarding homelessness could eventually find themselves in crisis, struggling to care for an unmanageable number of people living in the streets. That’s exactly what happened in Los Angeles, where a 50-block area known as Skid Row became a dumping ground for people who are homeless, addicted or mentally ill. Anywhere from 5,000 to 11,000 displaced people live in the 0.4-square-mile area in east L.A. at any given time.
Andy Bales, who heads up the Union Rescue Mission shelter in Skid Row, flew across the country to speak at Friday’s gala. Bales cautioned attendees to never lose sight of the needs of “precious people made in the image of God currently experiencing homelessness” because that’s how areas like Skid Row get started.
“Skid Row is the biggest manmade disaster in the U.S., in my opinion,” Bales said. “My teammate says we’re directing traffic at the gates of hell.”
Bales has been running the Union Rescue Mission for 38 years, and his commitment to the homeless has never wavered, even after he lost his right leg due to stepping on human feces in the street and contracting three life-threatening infections. He said he sees the same compassion and commitment in Thomas, whom he met in 2019.
“You all are fortunate to have a leader like Brandan,” Bales said. “Homeless people need more help than they’ve ever needed, and Brandan and the Winchester Rescue Mission are giving that help.”
“At Winchester Rescue Mission,” Thomas said, “it’s our job to love everybody, no matter what they’re doing.”
To learn more about Winchester Rescue Mission and its initiatives to end homelessness in the Northern Shenandoah Valley, visit winrescue.org.
