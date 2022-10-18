It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

Linda McGavisk of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., poses for a photo with a 2,137.5-pound pumpkin on display at Nalls Farm Market in Clarke County, where she stopped Monday to buy fall mums, pumpkins and an apple pie for her son's birthday. The pumpkin was grown by Kevin Snyder of Grampion, Pa. Nalls Farm Market, located at 4869 Harry Byrd Highway (Va. 7) east of Berryville, has two pumpkins weighing over one ton this season.