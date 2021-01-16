WINCHESTER — Celina Loving drove more than an hour from her home in Harrisonburg to check out the music being sold at the Ear Food record store on Weems Lane in Winchester.
"I do love The Bee Gees," Loving said with a smile as she happened upon a copy of the 1980 album "After Dark" by the music-making family's youngest member, Andy Gibb.
The 23-year-old Loving said she inherited a passion for music from her parents, who compiled a major collection of vinyl records before she had even been born.
"I grew up going to Rush, REO Speedwagon, Def Leppard concerts with my dad," Loving said. "My mom brought a love of '60s music into my life."
Most young adults today buy music on CD or download it from online services like Apple's iTunes and Google's Play — assuming, that is, if they buy it at all. Free and subscription-based online music services allow listeners to stream any song they want, any hour of the day or night.
But Loving and many other people like her believe the future of music lies in its past. They have fueled a major resurgence of music on vinyl records, a format most people assumed had been pronounced dead in the 1980s.
"I'm an old soul," Loving said about her love of vinyl. "I'm off today and this is what I love to do, so I'm treating myself."
———
Mommy's all right, daddy's all right, they just seem a little weird. ~ Cheap Trick, "Surrender"
Back in the 1960s and '70s, vinyl records dominated the world. Sure, there were alternative music formats like cassette and reel-to-reel tapes for the more discerning listeners, but vinyl was the 50-foot gorilla that dominated music sales and filled every jukebox in existence.
As record sales climbed into the stratosphere, quality control became a recurring problem. Mass-produced vinyl records developed a negative reputation due to their propensity for skipping, warping, scratching and wearing out. The issues became so common they even gave rise to the phrase "broken record," which refers to a person who says or does the same thing over and over again like a record that skips.
Compact discs (CDs) were introduced in 1982 and provided a revelatory new way to hear music. No more skips, no more scratches, no more hisses and pops. CDs could hold nearly twice as much music as their vinyl counterparts, and the discs would never wear out because the metallic surface was read digitally by a laser rather than a physical tonearm with a needle.
By 1988, 400 million CDs were being manufactured annually as consumers turned their backs on vinyl. The century-old format's decline was further hastened by record companies telling merchants they could no longer return unsold albums, leaving stores with unwanted records that sat in display bins and collected dust.
Just 10 years after the introduction of CDs, vinyl records were well on their way to antiquity. The majority of mainstream retailers stopped selling vinyl altogether and converted most of their displays to accommodate CDs and cassette tapes.
———
Forget the hearse 'cause I never die. ~ AC/DC, "Back in Black"
It's nothing new for musical formats to change and evolve. Take 8-track tapes, for example, which became wildly popular in the 1970s with the rise of car stereo systems. But 8-tracks paled in quality to cassette tapes, so automobile manufacturers gradually switched to the cassette format. As a result, the bulky, rectangular 8-track tapes were extinct by the end of the 1980s.
But vinyl records had something 8-tracks didn't: A loyal following. Music lovers were quick to notice that vinyl sounded more full and rich than CDs, so they held on to their old record players and sought out used albums at local thrift stores while their friends snickered and accused them of being stuck in the past.
Musicians also noticed the difference between vinyl and CD, and some independent and mainstream artists in the 1990s insisted that at least a limited number of their new albums be released on vinyl.
By 2007, vinyl album sales were once again strong enough to make major retailers take note. Vinyl records started turning up again in department stores like Walmart and Target, and smaller stores like Ear Food in Winchester devoted more shelf space to new vinyl releases. Between 2007 and 2009, vinyl record sales in the United States jumped from 1 million units per year to 3.5 million per year.
CD sales waned in the 2010s as consumers started downloading digital music, storing their tunes on computer hard drives rather than on physical discs. But downloads had little effect on vinyl sales. In 2015, 31.5 million vinyl records were sold in the U.S., and in 2017, 14% of all music sold was on vinyl. According to the website Statista, vinyl is the only format of music that charted positive sales growth from 2009 to 2017.
In 2020, something happened that few music fans would have expected. The Recording Industry Association of America reported that vinyl records outsold CDs for the first time since the 1980s. In one week alone, from Nov. 27 through Dec. 3, Nielsen Music/MRC Data logged sales of 1.25 million vinyl records.
———
Don't call it a comeback. I've been here for years. ~ LL Cool J, "Mama Said Knock You Out"
The common assumption is that vinyl albums are enjoying a resurgence in popularity thanks to older adults who love nostalgia, especially during a pandemic that has kept most people home with a lot of time to spare.
Wrong.
Vinyl records are popular in 2021 for the same reason they were popular in 1975: A growing number of teens and young adults are buying them.
Ear Food took notice a few years back and devoted an entire wall of its store at 22 Weems Lane to showcasing new vinyl releases. The city's other three music stores — Hopscotch Coffee and Records, FYE and Back to the Media — also started devoting more floor space to vinyl LPs and 45s.
"Interest has been growing since about 2010," said Nate Rhodes, owner of Hopscotch Coffee and Records at 250 Millwood Ave. "You can hold it, touch it, lug it around for the rest of your life."
Today, vinyl is everywhere. You can buy albums at Walmart, Target, Books-a-Million and other national chain stores. Even Aldi grocery stores offered a limited selection of vinyl records during the holiday season.
Vinyl albums usually cost two, three or four times more than their CD or digital counterparts, but they provide an experience that can't be replicated by any other format. For one, vinyl albums are large enough to include artwork, song lyrics, posters, collectibles and more that wouldn't fit inside a small CD case. Also, since records have two sides and must be manually flipped over to hear the entire album, they demand more attention than CDs or digital music files that tend to become background noise.
But more than anything, vinyl records provide a sense of musical authenticity that can't be replicated digitally.
"They're great," said Ear Food owner Anthony Matthews, who has operated the store since 2006 with his son, Jamie Matthews. "If I see a James Brown [vinyl album], I grab it. And I've got to have Aretha [Franklin]."
———
You spin me right 'round, baby, right 'round like a record. ~ Dead or Alive, "You Spin Me Round"
Another reason for the renewed popularity of vinyl albums is the wide availability of inexpensive record players.
Jamie Matthews said young people who were curious about vinyl started buying entry-level record players a few years ago for less than $80. While those players were great for introducing (or re-introducing) listeners to vinyl, they usually came with tiny speakers and plastic tonearms that couldn't deliver vinyl's full sonic experience.
"I wouldn't recommend buying those," Jamie Matthews said.
Vinyl is best enjoyed when played on a quality turntable, he said, so buyers should be prepared to spend $150 or more if they want a record player that can faithfully reproduce music when connected to quality speakers.
Good turntables demand great records, so Jamie Matthews said it's usually best to buy a newly pressed album rather than a used copy. Most new albums have been remastered for top-notch sound, and most of today's vinyl is sturdier than it was in the 1970s and '80s.
"The quality of the vinyl has definitely improved," Rhodes said. "You get a better surface and better sound quality."
Modern vinyl also comes in a variety of colors. The standard will always be black, but more and more records are being pressed on colored vinyl — white, red, blue, yellow, purple, you name it. Some vinyl is clear with no color at all, and there are also "picture discs" that print entire album covers directly onto vinyl records.
If you've been thinking about joining the vinyl revolution, there's no better time than the present. New albums are being released weekly, and stores that sell used vinyl are stocked to the gills because people have taken advantage of their free time during the pandemic to gather up and trade in their old albums that had been hidden away for decades in attics and garages.
If you want to shop at Hopscotch Coffee and Records, though, you'll have to take an extra step or two because COVID-19 has temporarily closed the musical portion of the store to the public. Rhodes said his customers can instead order online and pick up products from his Millwood Avenue shop, or schedule appointments to come in and privately peruse his stock of records.
"We're just trying to be as cautious as possible through this whole thing since we have a pretty small staff," Rhodes said.
The multitude of new and used vinyl available from local retailers can be overwhelming, especially for people just getting into the hobby, so Rhodes recommends seeking album ideas from store employees.
"Usually the guys working there have the knowledge to suggest where to start," he said. "But the thing I love about record shops is exploring and finding new things."
