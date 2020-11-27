BERRYVILLE — The Rev. Justin Ivatts is striving to maintain unity among worshipers as the coronavirus pandemic compels him to keep them apart as much as possible.
That’s a significant challenge for the pastor of one congregation, let alone two.
Ivatts, a native of Great Britain, had been priest-in-charge of the Clarke Parish of the Episcopal Church since September 2018. The Diocese of Virginia recently promoted him to rector, enabling him to become the minister at both Grace Episcopal and St. Mary’s Memorial Episcopal churches in Berryville on a permanent basis.
A formal installation service will be scheduled at some point when the pandemic allows.
To keep space between congregation members, Episcopal services were held outdoors during the summer. Worshipers started feeling reconnected, Ivatts said.
Recent plans were to let worshipers back inside the buildings. Then COVID-19 cases started rising again, resulting in the diocese dismissing that notion.
Ivatts currently is only leading online services. He hopes he will be allowed to hold a Christmas Eve service inside the show barn at the Clarke County Ruritan Fairgrounds, as is planned.
Meanwhile, to keep people informed about parish happenings, he has begun distributing a newsletter every week instead of every two weeks.
Otherwise, “I’m just trying to keep in touch with people,” Ivatts said, “and let them know that (while separated), they’re still loved by Jesus, and the church is still there for them.”
He understands why social distancing among worshipers is being emphasized by the diocese.
“As they are children of God, we want to protect them,” he said.
In the spring of 2019, Grace had about 90 members and averaged 45 to 60 people per Sunday service. St. Mary’s had about 20 members and averaged roughly 10 to 15 people per service. Ivatts said during a recent interview that those numbers haven’t changed much.
One of his goals is to increase attendance at both churches. To do that, he tries to make himself visible in the community.
Prior to the pandemic, he spent a couple of hours every Tuesday morning at a local coffee shop, chatting with customers about their lives and needs, either physical, emotional or spiritual. He intends to resume that practice when socializing becomes easier.
“I want people to see me as a friendly face,” said Ivatts, 44.
He also plans for the church to develop some activities targeting the entire community.
“It’s about reaching people where they are,” he said. “We’re not a church that just expects you to come to us. We come to you.”
Although he earned a bachelor’s degree in theology from Oxford University in 1998, Ivatts didn’t immediately enter the ministry. He initially sold advertising in London. He moved to the U.S. in 2003, following an American woman he loved, and worked in health care, marketing and academic publishing.
Yet more and more over the years, he felt a calling from God to join the ministry. In 2009, he formally began the process of becoming an Episcopal minister. He worked his way up from layperson to deacon to priest at St. Andrew’s Parish in Arlington. Immediately before coming to Berryville, he was an assistant rector at St. John’s Episcopal Church in McLean.
Since entering the ministry, Ivatts also has earned a master’s degree in divinity from Virginia Theological Seminary in Alexandria.
Ivatts compared his previous role as priest-in-charge to dating, except it’s with multiple people instead of one. “The priest can decide whether he likes the parish,” he said, “and the parish can decide whether they like him.”
He likes the Clarke Parish, he said, because its members have “a tremendous Christian heart” for themselves and other people, and they are willing to try new things. The latter isn’t always the case in rural parishes, he’s discovered.
His appointment doesn’t mean forever, though. It shouldn’t, he believes.
Sometimes in the ministry — and other careers, too — “you get to a point where you feel you’ve got no more to offer a place,” Ivatts said.
But that’s not case right now.
“I look forward to many years of ministry here,” Ivatts said.
So glad that Episcopalians in Clarke County have such faithful and capable leader. I trust the whole county will benefit from his ministry with those churches.
