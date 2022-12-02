BERRYVILLE — Extracting DNA is a detailed process, sixth graders at Johnson-Williams Middle School learned during STEM Day on Wednesday.
DNA, or deoxyribonucleic acid, is an organic chemical in the cells of animals and plants that carries genetic information. From a human perspective, extracting DNA is important to learning how genetics influence diseases, diagnosing those ailments and developing drugs to treat them. It’s also important in forensic science, which involves examining and analyzing evidence of criminal activity.
The students weren’t in a laboratory, but rather a classroom. And, instead of extracting DNA from people, they took it from strawberries, which have more sets of chromosomes. As a result, strawberries yield more DNA, enough to be visible to the naked eye, explained Hannah Thiel, a scientist from Thermo Fisher Scientific who led the lesson.
“Otherwise, you can’t see DNA without a microscope,” said her colleague, Rebecca Hartley-Cole.
To extract DNA, the students squeezed strawberries to make them mushy.
“I do this all the time,” student Elizabeth Stiles pointed out.
Nevertheless, the berries were combined in a plastic bag with small amounts of water, dishwashing liquid and salt, then gently mixed to create a slurry. The students filtered the slurry, then combined what basically was left over with cold rubbing alcohol in a test tube.
“You’ll see strands come to the top of the alcohol. It looks like goo,” Hartley-Cole told them. “That’s the DNA.”
The alcohol made the DNA clump, Thiel said. The students then were able to place wooden sticks in the tubes to remove DNA strands.
STEM is an acronym for science, technology, engineering and math. More and more, educators are focusing on those areas of study, and how they interrelate, in teaching students skills they need to succeed in today’s workplace.
Science experiments done as part of STEM Day at Johnson-Williams were intended to inspire wonder among students and encourage them to ask questions about how things work, according to sixth-grade science teacher Taylor Winters.
In addition, it was an opportunity for students to learn about a local company and the work it does to help people, Winters said.
At its factory near Middletown, Thermo Fisher manufactures devices used to detect medical problems.
Thiel said the company’s involvement in STEM Day was part of its efforts to be involved in the community.
“We want to inspire the next generation of scientists,” she said, “and perhaps encourage them to come to work for us.”
Another experiment involved getting “lava” to bubble up inside a bottle of water by adding cooking oil, food coloring and a crushed Alka-Seltzer tablet. In addition, some glitter was added to make the bubbles sparkle a little.
Eruptions occurred, but nothing of the magnitude of ones that the Mauna Loa volcano in Hawaii has produced lately. Few, if any, bubbles spewed above the water bottles’ necks.
Still, the bubbles were enough to make student Buckley Moore exclaim, “Wow!”
“They were, like, fun and cool,” said his classmate, Leanne Underwood.
Several students seemed more interested in the shades that the food coloring turned the waters, as well as the oil and water not mixing.
Oil is hydrophobic, Thiel explained — it can’t dissolve easily.
That’s the scientific perspective. In layman’s terms, “they don’t mix together because they don’t like each other,” she said.
Along with Thiel and Hartley-Cole, Thermo Fisher employees Ryan Anderson, Cassie Flanagan and Ainslie White guided the students in their experiments.
Want to try them? Instructions for both experiments can be obtained by Googling them online.
