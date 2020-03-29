Cameron Jackson’s first year of professional basketball has been a whirlwind, but he might just come out of it stronger as a result.
The 24-year-old former Handley and Wofford College basketball star has been in Winchester since March 17 while Germany’s Basketball Bundesliga is on hiatus because of coronavirus (COVID-19). The 6-foot-8 forward/center is a member of MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the 17-team league, which aims to resume play April 30. The BBL played its last games on March 8 and shut down operations on March 12.
Having his season interrupted by COVID-19 is just the most recent adjustment Jackson has had to make in a year in which he’s played for two teams and learned a lot about conditioning and diet to try and carve out a bigger role on the floor.
The first BBL team that Jackson suited up for this year was Syntainics MBC in Weissenfels. Jackson signed with Syntainics in July, less than three months after a senior season at Wofford in which Jackson averaged 14.5 points and 7.6 rebounds and was named first team All-Southern Conference.
Jackson averaged 7.6 points and 3.4 rebounds while making 30 of 49 field goals in 16.8 minutes per game while playing in each of Syntainics MBC’s first nine games. Solid numbers, but the team went 1-8 and decided to sign 36-year Joey Dorsey, another 6-8 forward/center who has played 130 NBA games in his career, in the hopes that he could bolster the team.
The Dorsey signing meant Jackson’s role would be significantly reduced. Jackson — who played his last game for Syntainics on Nov. 24 — said he was grateful that Syntainics released him from his contract so he could try and find somewhere else to play.
Jackson’s professional debut came against Ludwigsburg on Sept. 25, when he had 12 points and five rebounds in 21 minutes of an 89-87 loss. So when Ludwigsburg coach John Patrick heard that Jackson was available, he was intrigued.
“I played really well against them,” said Jackson in a phone interview on Friday. “[Patrick told me] that if I could get a hold of their system fast enough, I could help them out later in the year.”
In signing with Ludwigsburg on Dec. 18, Jackson made a massive jump in the standings. While Syntainics continues to struggle (at 3-17 it’s last in the league), Ludwigsburg is second in the BBL with a 16-4 mark, just 2.5 games behind Bayern Munich. (The regular season consists of 34 games and eight teams make the playoffs.)
“Overall, it’s a pretty good experience,” Jackson said. “The guys are great. It’s a great area. The fans are amazing. I think all the home games have been sold out.”
Ludwigsburg brought Jackson along slowly.
From the time of his signing through the end of January, Jackson only played in one of Ludwigsburg’s five games, an eight-point, six-rebound performance while playing 15 minutes in the team’s 82-64 win over Fraport Sky on Dec. 30.
But in playing in three of Ludwigsburg’s last four games, Jackson has made his minutes count.
On Feb. 1, he had 17 points (5-10 field goals, 7 of 8 free throws) in 25 minutes in an 85-78 win over Vechta.
“I think that was the best game I had while I was over there for both clubs,” Jackson said. “That was good to kind of prove to myself that I belonged out there. Not necessarily to myself, but to other people, proving that I am good enough and can play at that level.”
Jackson also had productive games in limited time in a 98-92 win against Hamburg on Feb. 8 (six points, five rebounds in 12 minutes) and six points in 11 minutes in a 94-76 win against Ratiopharm in Ludwigsburg’s last game before the COVID-19 shutdown on March 8.
Overall, Jackson is averaging 9.3 points and 4.5 rebounds on 15-of-32 shooting in 15.8 minutes per game in his four Ludwigsburg contests.
Conditioning is one of the things that Jackson is working on to earn more playing time. While there’s a break in the action after each 10-minute quarter, not having the media timeouts during the first stoppage in action after every four minutes like he had in college has been an adjustment.
But by improving his diet, Jackson is preparing himself to give his all on the court.
“I’ve been vegan since Christmastime,” said Jackson, who added it’s been a bit of a challenge to maintain his diet since coming back to the U.S. “I’ve seen a noticeable difference in the amount of energy I have since doing that.
“[In Germany] I was eating a lot of fruits, a lot of veggies. I had a smoothie every day. I had some tofu, different soy-based products, and a lot of hummus. I was eating salad, spinach, things like that.”
Jackson said he’s still working on meshing with Ludwigburg’s defensive scheme, so that sometimes makes it tough to get minutes.
Limiting his fouls could also help Jackson’s cause in the future — he committed three fouls in those 12 minutes against Hamburg on Feb. 8 and four in his 11 minutes against Ratiopharm on March 8.
“I’ve always been prone to fouling throughout my whole career, even back to high school,” Jackson said. “I’m trying to learn how to play without fouling. If I’m not on the court, I can’t produce.”
No one on Ludwigsburg will be able to produce anything on the court until the COVID-19 situation settles down.
As of Saturday, Germany ranked fifth in the world and third in Europe in COVID-19 cases (48,592). Germany does have a low mortality rate with just 325 cases. A CNN opinion piece believes that might be because of the high number of nurses employed in Germany compared to some of the other countries that have been hit hardest by COVID-19.
Even before the BBL was shut down Jackson was talking with his agent so he could be ready to return to the United States when the time came.
“I wanted to get home before everything got too wild,” said Jackson, who appreciates that his team gave players the option to return to their home countries. “They were starting to close a lot of things down when I left.”
After resting for a bit, Jackson said he plans on resuming his workout regimen today to prepare for a return to Germany, whenever that may be.
“You just can’t tell with this disease yet when this is going to slow down,” Jackson said. “We also don’t know how easy it’s going to be for guys to get back over there.
“I think the biggest worry for everybody is making sure everybody’s safe and healthy, because a lot of people are struggling with this.”
