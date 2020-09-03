WINCHESTER — Joe Jacoby is a sports legend who won three Super Bowls while playing for the professional football team in Washington that is currently changing its name.
“Redskins. Are we still allowed to say that?” the former offensive lineman said this week during a phone interview from his home in Sherwood, North Carolina.
In addition to his success on the football field, Jacoby, 61, is also a compassionate family man who witnessed a loved one’s life being ravaged by Alzheimer’s disease, an incurable neurodegenerative condition that causes memory loss, personality changes, dementia and, eventually, death.
“I watched my father-in-law suffer through this in the late ‘90s,” Jacoby said about the proud man who fought with the Dutch Resistance during World War II. “My wife, his daughter, he didn’t remember her. But he could tell me about things that happened years ago.”
The experience with his father-in-law eventually led Jacoby to become a dedicated supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association, a national nonprofit organization that advocates for more medical research, earlier diagnoses and a better quality of life for patients.
“I enjoy it,” he said. “The association and the people from its Chicago headquarters have been great.”
On Oct. 24, Jacoby will participate in the association’s annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. He’s the captain of a team called Jake’s Junkyard Dogs.
“I don’t know if that’s a good name, but it sounded good when I said it,” he said with a chuckle.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s local Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be different. Rather than hosting a large gathering of participants in Winchester, the Alzheimer’s Association is asking people to participate virtually using a free mobile app that tracks their steps and distance. The app will also provide a full “day of walk” experience with an opening ceremony and a presentation of Promise Garden flowers to honor the reasons participants are fighting Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.
Even though Jacoby lives in North Carolina, he wanted to participate in the Northern Shenandoah Valley walk because he has an affinity for Winchester. He lived here while coaching football at Shenandoah University from 2008 to 2014, and he still owns a house near Handley High School that he offers as a rental.
Anyone can join Jacoby in the virtual Walk to End Alzheimer’s, but you’ll need to be in shape if you hope to keep up with the man who was selected to play in four of the NFL’s Pro Bowls. The retired athlete who protected Washington’s quarterbacks from 1981 to 1993 said he still takes daily walks of up to 5 miles to help him stay fit.
To learn more about the Alzheimer’s Association and its Oct. 24 Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit alz.org.
(1) comment
It's OK to say "Redskins". That's the team he played for and won several Super Bowls with, the REDSKINS.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.