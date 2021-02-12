WINCHESTER — The regional jail’s budget is in the infirmary because of higher than anticipated medical costs.
In a special meeting on Thursday, the jail authority board approved moving $827,000 from the jail’s $5 million rainy day fund to pay increasing inmate health care and pharmaceutical costs and for nursing services. It was the highest-ever budget transfer for the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center. The last transfer was in 2017 and involved $425,000, the second-highest transfer, according to jail Business Manager Lynn McKinley.
The costs are unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic. The number of COVID-19 diagnoses at the jail were low until an outbreak last month involving 155 inmates and six staff. None got seriously ill, according to jail Superintendent Clay A. Corbin. He said 90 inmates are currently diagnosed and one staffer.
Despite few diagnoses until recently, Corbin told authority members that inmate health care costs ballooned from nearly $19,000 in July to $256,000 in August, $158,000 in September to nearly $231,000 in October, $103,000 in November and $71,000 in December.
Corbin said the increases were for more acute inmate care. Cases included three inmates needing kidney dialysis treatment. It was the first time the jail has had more than one inmate needing dialysis.
The high nursing costs were due to a lack of in-house nurses. About $286,000 has been spent for contract nurses during the fiscal year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. The number is expected to increase to $500,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
Low wages and a reluctance to work in a jail have made it hard for Northwestern to recruit and retain nurses, forcing it to employ more expensive contract nurses. The jail, which has about 200 employees, has 12 nursing positions, but eight are vacant despite recent approval of a wage hike. In January, nursing salaries increased from $43,000 to $52,000 annually. Corbin said costs will decrease in April when three contract nurses plan to become jail nurses when their company contracts expire
The high pharmaceutical costs are due to many inmates entering the jail in bad mental or physical shape. It’s a typical problem for jails and prisons due to the national shortage of affordable healthcare and mental health treatment. Through November, pharmaceutical costs were $231,000 and are estimated to increase to $573,000 by the end of the fiscal year.
“We’ve seen a huge spike in the number and the overall type of medications,” Corbin said.
Jail administrators hope to stabilize costs soon and for it’s rainy day fund to always be at least 10% of its annual budget. The current budget is $23.3 million. The jail is funded by taxpayers in Winchester as well Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick counties, which are the communities it serves.
Administrators expect savings in the next few months by transferring inmates who are supposed to be at state prisons, but are at the jail due to prison overcrowding and a reluctance to move inmates due to the pandemic. It costs $89 per day and $32,485 annually to house an inmate at the jail at 141 Fort Collier Road in Frederick County. But the Department of Corrections only pays $12 per day for inmates. Of the 647 inmates at the jail on Thursday, 196 were supposed to be in prisons because their sentences are more than a year.
Corbin assured authority members that jail employees are aware their budget is strained and that they are being frugal.
“If it’s not an absolute necessity, we’re not spending for it,” he said.
