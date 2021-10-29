WINCHESTER — Preliminary estimates project the regional jail’s budget will increase from $25 million to $26 million in the new fiscal year, but jail officials hope the increase will be lower than projected.
At the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center Jail Authority's quarterly meeting Thursday, Northwestern Superintendent Clay A. Corbin recommended postponing approval until February when he has more cost specifics. "That's the best option," he said.
The main areas of uncertainty are the local share for employee retirement benefits, inmate health care costs, and what the annual cost-of-living allowance will be for Frederick County employees. The jail serves Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick counties, but it's located in Frederick County and its staff are Frederick County employees. There are about 185 employees including 140 corrections officers.
Major projected increases include inmate health insurance costs rising 15% to nearly $401,000. Overtime costs are estimated to rise about $148,000 due to resignations and retirements.
Corbin said starting salaries for food service workers are $32,000 compared to $39,000 at the nearby Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail. The starting night-shift salary for officers is $40,000 compared to $43,000 at RSW. Corbin planned to increase wages to to improve recruitment and retention, but scrapped it to save money. He said he hopes an expected COLA increase for Frederick County employees will keep staff from leaving.
Under the preliminary budget, Clarke County's cost share would rise from $510,000 to $627,000. Frederick County's cost would increase from $2.47 million to $2.9 million. Winchester's share rises from $4.9 million to $5.7 million.
In other business:
Corbin said costs to house prisoners for the Virginia Department of Corrections continue to be expensive. Inmates sentenced to more than a year are supposed to be transferred to state prisons within 90 days of being sentenced. Of the approximately 630 inmates at the jail on Thursday, 189 were supposed to be in state prisons. That's up from 132 at the end of June.
Prisons, which froze admissions at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, are now accepting inmates from jails. Corbin said the increase is due to the courts, which delayed many cases due to the pandemic, sentencing more defendants in the last few months.
It costs $92.22 per day to house inmates at the jail — $33,660 annually — but the DOC only pays $12 per day for "out-of-compliance" inmates. Prison overcrowding has long made transfers difficult, but reforms passed on party-line votes by the Democratically-controlled General Assembly last year have reduced overcrowding. Corbin said the DOC should be accepting more inmates. "They kind of have the rule, we'll take who we want, when we want," he said.
The complaint process for inmates and their families was also discussed. It was prompted by complaints received about the jail by authority member and Winchester Mayor John David Smith Jr. About 140 grievances have been filed by inmates this year, with many coming from the same inmates, according to Corbin.
Inmates can make complaints to supervisors or fill out grievance forms. They can also file grievance appeal forms. Appeals are reviewed by lieutenants, captains and Corbin who has the final say.
Outside complaints can be made in person or by phone, but an online filing process is being established. Corbin said the jail receives about a dozen formal complaints annually from outside parties. Most from inmates' families and typically concern housing and medical care. He said about 75% are quickly resolved and are due to misunderstandings about what services are provided, but some are legitimate.
"Once and a while we are out of bounds and something has to be adjusted," Corbin said. "They're not just an inmate and if we fail them, then we fail what we're doing. We take it all very seriously."
