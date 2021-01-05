WINCHESTER — About six weeks before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic in March, regional jail officials began planning on how to handle a major outbreak.
The outbreak became a reality last month. As of Monday, 42 inmates at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County had been diagnosed as well as 40 staff — including about 25 corrections officers, according to jail Superintendent Clay Corbin. He said none of the inmates or staff have exhibited serious symptoms or been hospitalized.
On Monday, there were 643 inmates at the jail, which has a staff of about 185, including 140 officers. After the virus was declared a pandemic last year, the jail released about 50 inmates who were within 60 days of their release to reduce the risk of infections, but some of those released have re-offended or returned for probation violations. In September, 12 inmates, all women, and 10 staff tested positive for COVID-19.
Corbin and Capt. Heath Custer, head of security, said the infected inmates are being held in the same pod to prevent the virus from spreading. Custer said testing was done after a few inmates experienced body and headaches and fatigue on Wednesday and the positive test results came back on Friday. He said as soon as symptoms were exhibited, the minimum security, dormitory-style pod was quarantined. Infections among staff occurred earlier in the month.
Infected staff are isolating at home. Custer said whenever staff report feeling ill they are tested and sent home. They don’t return until they have two negative tests. If they test positive, they isolate at home for 10 days from the day they tested positive.
Custer said court officials and the Winchester Sheriff’s Office, which transports inmates, were notified. To limit movement, video court appearances are increasing.
Nationally, some jails have had to stop taking inmates due to major outbreaks, but the regional jail on Fort Collier Road continues to accept new inmates. They are isolated in a pod from the rest of inmates for their first 15 days in the jail.
Until Nov. 19, inmates weren’t allowed to wear masks for security reasons unless they exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. On that day, the jail announced inmates would be issued two reusable cloth masks that they could rotate wearing. Laundry is done three days per week at the jail. Corbin said since last week, it is now mandatory for inmates to wear masks outside of their cells.
Tina Reigle said her son, Matthew Raymond Reigle, is one of the infected inmates. Reigle said her son told her that some corrections officers were lax about wearing masks despite being required to wear them. Corbin said any staff who refuse to wear a mask will be disciplined.
Reigle, whose son is awaiting trial on cocaine possession and robbery charges, said she understands how some people may be unsympathetic about infected inmates because they’ve been charged with crimes, but the charges shouldn’t amount to a death sentence. “This is pretty scary,” she said.
Because of crowded conditions, jails and prisons are incubators for the virus. There have been at least 2,100 deaths of inmates and staff at jails and prisons nationwide, according to the New York Times.
Corbin, who has worked at the jail since 2001 and took over as superintendent on Friday, said he’s aware of how potentially dangerous a jail is in a pandemic, but said staff has been proactive, from limiting movement to increasing cleaning.
“We’ve really been trying to fight this beast with every tool we have,” Corbin said. “I’m very confident that in a short period of time, we’ll have it turned around.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.