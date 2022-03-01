WINCHESTER — Allegations of an abusive work environment, preferential treatment in promotions, and uncompensated work at the regional jail are refuted by the jail superintendent.
“I have an open-door policy and on any given day a half-dozen or a dozen staff will stop by and chat,” Clay A. Corbin, Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center superintendent, said on Friday in response to a letter detailing the allegations that was sent to The Winchester Star. “People are comfortable talking to me, so there’s no way I can fathom this stuff is going on and nobody’s brought it up to me.”
The letter was received by newspaper earlier this month. The anonymous writer, who purports to be a female corrections officer, said a copy was sent to the Frederick County administrator's office several months ago, but she maintains no changes were made at the jail in response. Corbin said he was alerted to the letter by county officials in November.
The jail at 141 Fort Collier Road serves Winchester as well as Clarke, Fauquier and Frederick counties, but staff are Frederick County employees. It has 205 employees, 142 of whom are officers. About 600 inmates are currently housed there.
The letter writer said staff are regularly subjected to profanity and "crude sexual humor and constant degradation" by fellow employees.
"The lack of competent supervision has led to this toxic culture," the letter stated. "Inmates saying these things are one thing and is part of the job. Staff and supervisors should be held to a higher standard."
The writer said Corbin is doing a good job, but alleged officers feel isolated from other county employees, and county officials are unaware of how they're being treated.
"Remember that we hold violent offenders that can prey on your son or daughter," the writer said. "Jail staff are no less important than police officers or sheriff's deputies."
The writer said a network of "good old boys" at the jail ensures their friends are promoted over more qualified staff. The writer also said the employees should be paid for participation in the voluntary Career Advancement Program designed to boost officers' pay.
The starting salary for officers at the jail is $40,500 a year. To advance to Correction Officer II pay, officers must complete 20 hours of training in two years. To advance to C.O. III, officers must complete 40 hours of training over two years. Training includes advanced defensive tactics, dealing with mentally ill or suicidal inmates, and leadership classes. Corbin said the training is voluntary but is designed to boost pay, and anyone injured during training would have their health care costs covered.
The writer also said officers are subjected to forced overtime due to understaffing and aren't compensated for being on call for eight hours on designated days. Corbin said officers are paid for all overtime and a new email system is being implemented soon so that officers won't have to call in to see if they're needed. Officers are notified 30 days in advance about when they'll be on call.
Corbin, who's worked at the jail since 2001 and was promoted to superintendent in 2020, said a panel of supervisors weigh in on promotions with a graded system before he approves them. He said promotions are based on experience and talent, but if they are equal, talent wins out.
Corbin acknowledged working at the jail can be a hard and thankless task, but morale is good. He noted many jails have a 25% to 35% officer vacancy rate due to COVID-19 risks in jails, along with the national unemployment rate being just 4%. However, there are only eight officer vacancies at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center.
Corbin said he'd like to hire more women to increase the percentage of female officers from the current 20%. But he noted four of his six commanders are women and that 44% of total staff are women.
Corbin said several improvements were made in the last few years to recruit and retain staff. For example, in the past, officers had to periodically switch from working day and night shifts. But after polling employees, a permanent shift policy was implemented. When hired, officers work at night, but they can bid to work day shifts based on openings and seniority.
The jail also recently allowed officers to grow beards, updated uniforms to more comfortable polo shirts, and instituted monthly employee recognition lunches. Corbin said the changes are part of a bottom-up, proactive leadership approach to run the jail efficiently and boost morale.
"In terms of internal responsibilities, there is nothing more important than morale," he said. "We have tremendously talented staff and an excellent organizational culture."
