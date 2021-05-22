WINCHESTER — When the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Commission approved a $3.2 million annual budget Monday, it included $203,000 from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to incarcerate immigrant children, part of a contract signed between the jail and ICE in February.
The federal taxpayer money is guaranteed whether children are jailed or not at the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center. Just one of the approximately 10 youths currently at the jail, a 16-year-old El Salvadoran boy, is detained for ICE.
The contract means less money has to be contributed by the communities the facility serves. Winchester as well as Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties collectively fund about $2.2 million of the detention center’s budget this year, but it drops to about $2 million for the 2021-22 budget.
Local members of the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Commission include Matthew Bass from the Clarke County Board of Supervisors and Frederick County Sheriff Lenny Millholland. Winchester, which is the facility’s fiscal agent, is represented by Mary Blowe, the city’s chief financial officer and deputy city manager, along with City Manager Daniel C. Hoffman, City Council member John Hill and Larry Omps, former Winchester mayor.
While the deal makes financial sense, some have questioned the morality of jailing children for ICE.
Immigrant rights groups say the Northwestern Regional Juvenile Detention Center is the only one in the nation jailing children for ICE. They say the youths should be released into the custody of relatives.
“It’s shameful,” said Tania Mattos, policy and Northeast monitoring manager for Freedom for Immigrants, which works with relatives of about 40 adults detained by ICE. “It’s up to the people of the [communities] to let the mayor know, let the sheriff know, that morally and practically speaking, they don’t want blood money.”
Mattos noted the approval came as some states around the nation, including neighboring Maryland, have banned jails from holding adults and children for ICE.
In a May 6 letter, 25 immigrants rights groups around the nation asked the Biden administration to end ICE detentions of children, citing the case of the boy jailed at Northwestern.
“The threat to our collective health and safety is ICE — not children,” the letter said. “The latest secretive ICE agreement with the Virginia juvenile facility illustrates that ICE should not be in the business of jailing anyone.”
The letter cited an ICE talking points document regarding the Northwestern contract that was obtained by the groups through a Freedom of Information Act request and provided to The Star. The document said ICE jails children with “serious criminal histories” that it’s seeking to deport.
“These facilities are primarily used by local municipalities to house U.S. citizen juveniles with similar backgrounds,” the document said. “The juveniles ICE houses at these facilities have access to the same benefits, services and care that are afforded to U.S. children at these facilities.”
ICE’s assertion that the boy has a serious criminal history is disputed by Beaverton, Oregon-based attorney Samrach “Sam” Sar, who is representing the boy in immigration court in nearby Portland. The boy’s case is in Portland because he was previously jailed at the Cowlitz County Youth Services Center in Longview, Washington. The boy was transferred to Northwestern in April after Cowlitz cancelled its contract with ICE due to criticism and a lawsuit over a lack of transparency about immigrant youths held at the jail.
Sar said the boy and his mother were fleeing gang violence in El Salvador and applied for asylum at the Mexico-U.S border in 2017. The case is pending. The boy and his mother were living in Philadelphia, where Sar said the boy was bullied at school that year. In 2018, he was adjudicated — the juvenile version of an adult conviction — for two non-violent misdemeanor crimes he committed in retaliation for the bullying, according to Sar. He wouldn’t say what the crimes were, citing juvenile privacy laws.
The boy has been jailed since August after being arrested in Philadelphia by ICE, which is seeking to deport him to El Salvador. Sar contends nearly 10 months of incarceration is an example of punishment not fitting the crime.
“The child is detained for what we believe are non-justifiable reasons,” Sar said. “He should be waiting for his removal proceedings at home with his mother.”
Jane Roh, a spokesman for Philadelphia District Attorney Lawrence S. Krasner, said in an email that she didn’t have details on the boy’s case. However, Roh said her office stopped cooperating with ICE when Krasner took office in 2018.
“We do not believe fear of deportation is at all helpful in investigating or prosecuting crime: in fact, that fear deters people from reporting crime to authorities or cooperating in criminal prosecutions,” Roh said. “Our policies as relates to children is that their developmental needs must be acknowledged and met. It is hard to see how separating a child by so many miles from their families serves justice in any way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.