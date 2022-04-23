WINCHESTER — James Charles Winery and Vineyard will christen its new JC Legacy Lounge with its first event today, a vaudeville variety performance.
The family-owned winery at 4063 Middle Road in Frederick County will kick off the event at 7 p.m. in the new salon lounge with performances starting at 8 p.m. The show will feature acts from Shenandoah University students and other local performers.
Tiffany Bogaty, wedding and event planner for the Bogaty Family Wine Group, said performances will be about 15 minutes each. Vaudeville is known as a group of performances that feature burlesque, comedy, song and dance.
Bogaty said Saturday’s event is the first of many to be hosted once a month in the winery’s new salon room.
Other planned events include a Mother’s Day brunch, a comedy night, a hypnotist show, an ‘80s band and an adult Halloween speakeasy night.
Tickets for the events must be purchased in advance. Members of the Legacy Club will receive discounts.
“Once a month, we’re going to do something,” Bogaty said. “I really want to cater more to an older crowd. It’s not a bar. It’s something to for your 30-and-up crowd.”
The room was previously used for wedding space, but Bogaty said the COVID-19 pandemic changed the outlook on large weddings for many couples. So, she said the family decided to utilize the space to host events by adding open seating.
“When COVID happened and everything shut down, everyone started to scale back and do more smaller, intimate things,” Bogaty said. “So this really opened up ideas for us. We decided to reorganize, decorate and make this into a lounge for those events.”
The salon lounge coincides with the Terrace Room, located off the back of the lounge, which is a more intimate setting that can be used for events such as baby showers or smaller gatherings.
The rooms will still be available to accommodate small weddings, rehearsal dinners and anniversary and birthday parties. Bogaty said the room can accommodate about 75 to 80 guests.
A smaller menu will be available in the salon lounge, Bogaty said. Todayls menu will include smoked salmon and chips, baked Brie, sweet chili meatballs and cheesecake bites.
She said the winery also plans on doing what she referred to as a “chef takeover,” where local chefs will work with the winery to provide food paired with the family’s wines.
For more information, visit jamescharleswine.com or James Charles Winery & Vineyard on Facebook.
