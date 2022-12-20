Yesterday, I heard from National Public Radio of a movement within NASA to rename the James Webb telescope because of Webb’s alleged homophobic policies. When will the cancel culture pass from the scene? If anything, it should be discredited.
Webb was the leader of the fledgling space agency from 1961 to 1968. His record of accomplishment is extraordinarily rich; his leadership was the bedrock of NASA’s subsequent success.
A prominent defender of James Webb’s legacy points out that as late as the 1970s, U.S. government policy required that homosexuality be regarded as a disqualifying factor for many government positions.
As the commander in the early '70s of a company in West Germany with a classified mission, I was required to maintain records of the 200 men under my command under what was then called the Personnel Reliability Program. This was in addition to the requirement that every soldier in the unit be cleared at least to the level of Secret. There were strict requirements. A person who admitted just trying marijuana, for example, was immediately disqualified. Likewise, homosexuality was considered a disqualifying risk in that a person could be coerced into revealing classified information by threatening to reveal their sexual orientation. Being denied a security clearance for any reason severely limited a person’s options within the military and would be a negative factor in many civilian careers as well. And it was U.S. government policy!
The penalty for a commander who allowed a security risk to obtain a clearance and be accepted into the Personnel Reliability Program was pretty severe: being summarily relieved of command. This would effectively end a young officer’s military career.
Penalties notwithstanding, those days were drastically different from today. “Don’t ask, don’t tell” in the military wouldn’t become policy for almost another 20 years. Considerable prejudice, acceptable in those days, existed toward homosexuals, especially in Army field units.
James Webb, like leaders and administrators throughout the government, was required to adhere to established, documented policies. Does this somehow imply that he, as is being alleged, was a homophobe?
Having worked with NASA for several years as a contractor supporting the Space Shuttle and International Space Station programs, I know that security clearances were required, not only for NASA employees, but for contractors as well. Webb’s adherence to existing government policy should in no way disqualify him as a leader deserving of the honor of having a major NASA accomplishment named for him.
Cancel hysteria is one of the reasons extreme polarization exists throughout the United States. And for what? Nothing positive has come of it; to the contrary, exemplary historical figures in government, the military, and industry have had their accomplishments negated because of behaviors and associations that were considered entirely acceptable, even required in some cases, within the culture of their times. Again, for what?
Outrage begets outrage as we’ve seen over the past several years. Is that perhaps what the cancelers are after? It sometimes seems that way.
James Sherry is a resident of Frederick County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.