WARRENTON — James Wood senior Jackson Sitton had a simple reason for why he didn’t expect to fare particularly well in the 200-yard individual medley at Saturday’s Class 4 Northwestern District Swim Championships.
“I just don’t like doing the 200 IM,” Sitton said.
Not that anyone would know it watching him swim. The only thing that was obvious was how much Sitton likes to compete.
The second-seeded Sitton won the event by almost five seconds in a time of 2:10.27 to lead James Wood to the best finish among area schools at the Warrenton Aquatic & Recreation Facility.
Kettle Run won its third consecutive title with 315 points. James Wood was second with 233, Sherando was fourth with 128, Millbrook was fifth with 108 and Handley was sixth in the eight-team meet with 101.
James Wood coach Jessica Barr asked swimmers like Sitton and freshman Paul Warnagiris to compete in events they don’t normally do to try and get as many swimmers to the Region 4C meet as possible, and the strategy worked out pretty well. The Colonels will take 10 boys (and 17 total swimmers) to the Region 4C meet that will take place on Feb. 15 at the Claude Moore Recreation Center in Sterling. The top eight individuals and top four relays in each event and those with qualifying times will compete in that meet.
“I think that speaks so highly of our boys’ team,” Barr said. “Even though we didn’t win tonight, just their willingness to swim in any event, whatever we need them to swim, to step up and go fast and try and get their hand on the wall, even if it’s not their main event, is a great thing.”
Barr said seniors Drew Reese (seventh in the 100 breaststroke) on the boys’ team and Kendall Pierce (eighth in the 500 free on the girls’ team) will be making their first-ever trips to the regional meet this year.
“That was quite emotional for them and exciting for me,” Barr said.
In addition to taking first in the 200 IM, Sitton took fourth in the 100 free (51.94) even though he did not participate in the fastest heat. He also teamed with sophomore Brendan Cassidy, Warnagiris and freshman Andrew Thompson to take third in the 200 medley and junior Colin Staneart, freshman Trent Rakowski, and Warnagiris to take second in the 400 free relay (3:34.86).
Sitton improved on his seed time by almost five seconds in the 200 IM.
“I wasn’t expecting to win, so I’m happy with the result,” said Sitton, who expects to swim the 200 free and 100 fly at the regional meet. “We had several people make regionals [today], which is always nice.”
James Wood was also led by Warnagiris (second in the 200 free, 1:52.83, second in the 100 backstroke, 58.74), Thompson (second in the 100 fly, 57.69, third in the 500 free, 5:27.68), and the 200 medley relay team of Cassidy, Thompson, Staneart, and Rakowski (second in 1:39.26).
The Sherando boys were led by junior Trevor Cram (first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.67 for his first district championship) and junior Peter Pham (second in the 100 free in 51.00, third in the 50 free in 23.47).
“Trevor has had just a tremendous year,” Knight said. “He’s worked really hard in the pool.”
Knight said Pham was bothered by the flu this week. Pham didn’t reach his seed times, but Knight credited him for getting the fourth-place 200 medley and 400 free relay teams to the region meet.
“I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t a little disappointed,” Pham said. “I was hoping to get my sprint frees down to last year’s region times [of 22.90 for the 50 free and 50.15 for the 100 free]. Overall, I gave my best effort though, and that’s the best I can do. I just have to work harder the next couple of weeks and hopefully, at region and states I can really show up.”
Millbrook was led by sophomore Aidan Post, who captured the 500-yard freestyle by 5.51 seconds in a time of 5:18.27 for the Pioneers’ first postseason title since Patrick Northrup won the 200 free at the 2017 Conference 21 West meet. A year ago Post took second in the 500 free at the district meet in 5:28.82.
Post had a seed time of 5:15.98, so he wasn’t satisfied with his time Saturday, though he has enjoyed his season.
“I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress,” said Post, whose best time was 5:25 last year. “I think I can make it to states [in the 500 free].”
Post — who also placed fourth in the 200 free in 1:58.21 — finished the meet by teaming with Ben Rayburn, Tim McCarthy and Ricardo Valentin Serpa to place third in the 400 free relay in 3:46.83.
“Aidan Post is doing very well,” Millbrook assistant coach Will Sigler said. “He’s a hard worker and very focused and gives it 100 percent every time.
“We had a lot of time drops with our newer swimmers [for both teams], and I’m very impressed with their attitudes and performances.”
Handley was led by Henry Fowler, who placed third in the 200 free (1:54.84), fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:00.71) and teamed with Chris Stearns, Will Stevens, and Ryan Stickley to place fourth in the 200 free relay (1:42.43).
“Henry had a nice meet. Chris did a great job, and the big surprise was Ryan Stickley in the 50 free [who took eighth after being seeded 14th],” Grove said. “We made some stroke changes with him starting on Tuesday this week. He was nowhere near qualifying [based on seed time], but he was able to come back and finish eighth. That’s a real credit to him. And Will stepped in to the 400 free relay because of an injury to Brendan Love and helped us qualify. That was cool to see that relay get through.”
Because of the youth of both of his teams, Grove said he wasn’t sure what to expect this year, but he was pleased with the season they had.
“We had the pretty significant time drops that we work for every year,” Grove said. “Personally, I think they’re really satisfied with what they’ve been able to accomplish this year, which kind of makes it all worthwhile. Overall, it was just a great performance from everybody today.”
