Eight years after James Wood had its last cheerleader sign to compete at the NCAA Division I level, the Colonels got to celebrate having two make that commitment last week.
Khyla Mason will cheer for the co-ed team at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C., while Emma Groot will be a member of the all-female team at Liberty University in Lynchburg.
Mason and Groot are each two-year captains for James Wood. Both were Class 4 All-Northwestern District selections as sophomores and seniors (no selections were made in the 2020-21 school year). The duo led the Colonels to second at the Class 4 Northwestern District competition this year, the highest local team finish.
"We're really excited," said James Wood head coach Wendy DeMaio, whose daughter MiKayla committed to Coastal Carolina in 2014. "To have two [sign] in one year is a really good accomplishment."
Mason tried out on April 14-16 for Coastal Carolina, and she found out a few days later she made the team after demonstrating stunt and tumbling skills and cheers. Mason will receive a partial athletic scholarship.
"When I went there, I really liked the team," said Mason, who recently helped her Maryland Twisters team place seventh in their division at the Cheerleading Worlds competition in Orlando, Fla. "It's a really pretty school. I'm going to study exercise science. They have one of the top programs for that, so that's important."
Mason will be a member of the sideline cheer team for football and basketball games, and she will get to compete at a national competition at the end of the year in Daytona Beach, Fla. In 2021, Coastal Carolina placed second in one division and third in another at the National Cheerleaders Association Collegiate Championships.
"It's really exciting to experience [college cheerleading]," Mason said. "It's always been something I wanted to do ever since I was little and started cheer."
Groot said she's been interested in Liberty for a long time. Her aunt went to school there and her mom suggested it as a possibility, and Groot wanted to attend a private school. When she attended one of Liberty's "College for a Weekend" programs in April, she knew it was the school for her.
"I immediately fell in love with the campus and the people there. They were all very welcoming," said Groot, who will study elementary education. "And [Liberty is] known for their teaching program."
Later in April, Groot went to a tryout for Liberty's cheerleading team, in which she had to demonstrate cheers, tumbling and stunting skills, and went through interviews. Groot found out an hour after tryouts she had made the team.
Groot said she will be part of the first all-female cheerleading team in about seven years next year. The team will only cheer at football and basketball games in 2022-23, but the hope is that Liberty can have a competition team in 2023-24 depending on how well the team develops.
"I've already met the girls, and they seem great and fun," Groot said. "Obviously, the pressure is going to be a little bit more than it was in high school. More eyes are watching. But I think it will be a neat experience to have under my belt."
Both Mason and Groot said it meant a lot to sign with each other.
"I think it's great to have another teammate that's moving on with the same dreams that I have," Groot said.
