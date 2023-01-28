WINCHESTER — Handley did about everything it could to slow down James Wood’s Brynna Nesselrodt.
The Judges used three different defenders who were stuck to the standout scorer even when she was taking the ball out of bounds 84 feet from the Colonels’ basket.
And for three quarters it worked pretty well, but Nesselrodt came alive when the game was on the line. The senior scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the final period as James Wood survived an upset bid from Handley to pull out a 54-47 Class 4 Northwestern District girls’ basketball victory at Shirley Gymnasium.
Jolie Jenkins added 18 points and seven rebounds as the Colonels (13-7, 8-3) overcame a monster 21-point, 20-rebound performance from Handley’s Laura Hogan to secure a hard-fought win that kept them third in the district standings.
“Down the stretch we were resilient,” James Wood coach Sanford Silver said. “I think the key word is resilient. We didn’t flinch and we took their best punches. In the end, we came out the winner. That’s what it is about — staying true to what we do.”
After seeing Nesselrodt score 33 points in the first meeting with her team this season, Handley coach Katlyn Orndorff made sure the defense was going to be tighter on Friday. Cameron Hobson, Zamia Roe and Olivia Jett each took turns guarding Nesselrodt, who cracked the 1,000-point mark for her career on Tuesday.
The Judges (8-12, 4-6) held Nesselrodt to five first-half points and thanks to 13 from Hogan led 21-20 at the half. Jenkins kept the Colonels in the game with nine points in the half.
“We expect it from everyone going forward,” Silver said of the tight defense on Nesselrodt. “… We are not going to be a one-dimensional squad. It opened up doors for other athletes on the roster … and they are coming through.”
Nesselrodt scored eight in the third period, but Handley got a couple of nice assists from Jett to Hannah Yerkie (12 points in the contest) to maintain the one-point lead (31-30) entering the final quarter.
The contest was tied at 34-34 until Nesselrodt knifed into the lane and tossed in a left-handed shot while being fouled. He three-point play was followed by a drive from Jenkins to give the Colonels a 39-34 lead with just under six minutes left.
The Judges got as close as a 39-38 on Jett’s hoop, but driving baskets by Nayah Edwards (all six of her points in the last period) and Jenkins pushed the margin to 43-38 with 3:25 to go. Nesselrodt, the area’s top free-throw shooter, made 6 of 6 in the final 2:09 to keep the Colonels in front.
“I just knew when we spaced the floor out that was going to be my time to be able to cut and get to the basket because obviously they prevented me from shooting outside this game,” said Nesselrodt, who finished 13 of 15 from the line, including 11 of 11 in the second half. “I knew I had to take the contact and try to get something out of it.”
“She was driving to the basket,” Orndorff said. “We were getting in foul trouble against her and sending her to the line. That’s where she was getting a lot of her [points] from fouls shots and she was making them.”
Jenkins, the only other consistent scorer for the Colonels on Friday, had nine points in the final quarter and finished with four steals.
“Jolie was a big factor this game,” Nesselrodt said. “I mean she is a big factor every game, but she did really well attacking the basket. I think her confidence is boosted which again is really nice because she helps free up not just me, but everyone else.”
Hogan, coming off a 25-point effort against Liberty on Tuesday, was a force inside scoring, rebounding and blocking shots.
“She was killing it on the boards and going up strong underneath the basket,” Orndorff said of her senior center. “I couldn’t be any more happy with what she did tonight.”
“She was tough,” Nesselrodt said of Hogan. “She’s very strong. I’ll definitely credit her on that. She had a great game.”
Both coaches were enthused by what they saw from their teams heading into the final week of the regular season and with the district tournament looming.
“I think James Wood — the players and the coaching staff — we are all peaking at the right moment,” Silver said. “That’s what you want. … The season is almost over. You want to finish strong and be playing your best basketball. You’re going to have some games like this. But if you come out on top, it doesn’t matter how you start. It’s how you finish.”
Orndorff took over a program that had just one victory last season and is battling tough in the late season. “I think we’re finally getting in this groove,” she said. “We’ve worked together for awhile now and we’re understanding each other and communicating and hustling. It’s all coming together at the right time.”
Nesselrodt wore No. 13 for the game instead of her usual No. 3 in the memory of good friend Colette Baine, an AAU teammate and standout from Woodgrove High School who died in August from epilepsy. Many people were clad in purple for “Epilepsy Awareness Night.”
“I was happy to be able to perform well wearing No. 13 in her honor,” Nesselrodt said. “She was a scorer from driving more. She could shoot the three, but she was mainly a driver. That’s what I did tonight which is kind of ironic.”
Tuesday: Handley 69, Liberty 38
BEALETON — Laura Hogan scored 25 points to lead Handley to a Class 4 Northwestern District win over Liberty.
The Judges led 17-9 after one quarter, 26-17 at the half and 47-30 after three quarters.
Other Handley leaders: Jadyn Washington 12 points; Cameron Hobson 8 points; Hannah Yerkie 7 points.
