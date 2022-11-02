LEESBURG — A year ago at Great Meadow, James Wood coach Matthew Lofton had to spend his time consoling his runners prior to the start of the Region 4C cross country awards ceremony.
At Wednesday’s Region 4C ceremony at Morven Park, he could relax and soak in the smiles.
The Colonels earned their first Class 4 team state berth since 2019 by placing third with 81 points on Wednesday, 20 more than fourth-place Sherando (101) in the eight-team meet. Only three teams qualify for states, and last year, James Wood placed fourth with 86 points, three points behind Lightridge.
Freshman Kate Konyar led the way for the Colonels and for local runners, taking third in 18:06.2.
“The girls ran great,” said Lofton, who noted the team showed its depth with a different finishing order than usual. “Last year was heartbreaking. To see them come back and want it even more ... they worked so hard this season. Every one of them worked their butt off to get here. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”
The Colonels were also led by senior Quetzali Angel-Perez (21st in 19:53.8), junior Sarah Moss (22nd in 19:57.7), junior Carrie Schneider (25th in 20:27.1) and sophomore Ruby Ostrander (26th in 20:27.2) in the 3.1-mile race.
Tuscarora won with 39 points, Loudoun Valley was second with 66 and Handley was eighth with 224.
The James Wood girls will be joined at the Class 4 meet on Nov. 12 at Oatlands in Leesburg by a pair of local state meet veterans who grabbed two of the five individual state-qualifying spots. Millbrook senior Madison Murphy placed seventh in a season-best 18:38.5 and will advance to her fourth state meet, while Sherando senior Emma Ahrens will make her second straight state appearance after placing 11th in 19:02.4.
Fauquier junior Cassidy Scott won individually with a time of 17:50, nine seconds faster than Tuscarora senior Michaela Workman.
Konyar was pleased that she fared much better running against Scott than she did at the district meet. She finished 32 seconds behind Scott at districts and cut that deficit in half Wednesday. Konyar said was with the leaders until there was about a half-mile left.
“This really boosts my confidence,” Konyar said. “Going to states as a freshman is pretty good.”
Lofton liked what he saw from her.
“Kate had a heck of a race,” Lofton said. “I knew she was capable of this type of race, but I just didn’t think it would happen today. She just kind of showed the rest of the region she’s a force to be reckoned with.”
Murphy said it means a lot to be heading back to the state meet. Her junior year was difficult due to training adjustments and injuries, and this year has been unusual due to not having any teammates run with her in every meet because of their inexperience.
Murphy ran 35 seconds faster than she did at the district meet, which was at Millbrook’s home Third Battle course.
Millbrook coach Jamie McCarty said Murphy did well to get out with the leaders early and maintain a similar position in the standings throughout the race.
“I wanted to prove I could go to states again with everything I’ve had to endure,” Murphy said. “It was very emotional crossing the line. Seeing my family here, seeing my team here, having people from school come and see it. It really meant a lot. I’m really excited for what’s to come at states.”
Ahrens had to push to advance to the state meet.
Broad Run’s Mary Raterman (12th) and Heritage’s Ellson Downey (13th) were in striking distance as the trio entered the closing 100-meter loop, but Ahrens kept them behind her to grab the fourth of the five individual state spots. Raterman finished two-tenths of a second behind Ahrens and Downey was 1.3 seconds back. Ahrens said she passed them around the two-mile mark and knew they were close.
“I knew I would be on the line [for state qualifying], so I was just trying to give everything I had at the end and not let anyone pass me at that point,” Ahrens said. “It’s really exciting to have another opportunity [at the state meet], especially with it being my last year.”
Roberts said Ahrens told her she wasn’t feeling her best.
“She’s tough,” said Roberts, who kept Ahrens updated about the duo behind her. “She was fighting to the very end, and that made all the difference. She ran with heart.”
Ahrens felt everyone on the team did their best, and Roberts felt the same way.
“I think they ran their hearts out,” said Roberts, whose team was targeting the district champion Colonels to hopefully pass them and get to states. “It wasn’t enough to get to states, but individually they all ran well in pursuit of that goal, just like they did [at districts]. I can’t ask anything else of them.”
The Judges’ No. 1 runner, freshman Stephanie Truban (sixth in the district) rolled her ankle less than half a mile into the race and had to pull out 2.25 miles in after taking another bad step on the ankle. Handley continued to be without No. 2 runner and fellow freshman Ella Warren.
Senior Emma Fout led the Judges by taking 50th in 22:14.8.
“I’m just proud of the girls for getting here,” Judges coach Mark Stickley said. “I’ve got a good core coming back and could have a good core coming up, so we’ll work on improving for next year.”
Other Sherando scorers: 15. Eva Winston 19:31.7; 24. Addy Walling 20:20.2; 35. Cassidy Crittenden 21:04.1; 36. Gracie Defibaugh 21:13.6.
Other Handley scorers: 52. Mia Kern 22:21.7; 55. Ellie Bessette 22:36.1; 59. Bella Balio 22:58.2; 61. Kadan Jones 23:00.2.
