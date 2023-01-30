James Wood High School graduate Brian Sullivan, a nationally recognized news anchor and business journalist, has been named the anchor of a new show on the CNBC business channel.
The 7 p.m. show, “Last Call,” will feature a fast-paced mix of panel discussions, debate segments and interviews, according to descriptions of the program. The show replaces “The News with Shepard Smith,” which was canceled last year, as CNBC reshuffles some of its lineup.
“Last Call,” among other new shows announced by CNBC, will begin airing at the end of February and will cover money, culture and policy.
Sullivan, 51, was born in Los Angeles, but graduated from James Wood High School in Frederick County. He currently anchors “Worldwide Exchange,” which airs at 5 a.m. and analyzes investor trends in international markets.
Sullivan, who has been recognized as one of the first journalists to hone in on the 2007 housing bubble, attended Virginia Tech to study political science and has a graduate degree in journalism from New York University. In a segment for the Fox Business platform in 2011, Sullivan referred to Winchester as his hometown and spoke about the impact of what he called a “down economy” on the local business landscape.
Sullivan joined CNBC in 2011 after stints with Bloomberg Television and Fox Business. He has co-hosted the shows “Power Lunch” and “Street Signs.”
