Members of the James Wood High School Class of 1952 gathered on May 13 to commemorate the 70th anniversary of their graduation. Pictured (seated left to right) are: Mary Jane Webber Ewing, Elinor Brill Himelright, Patricia Perry Iacone, Helen Mauck Pickens, Alyce White Michael and Jane Shiley Cunningham. Standing (from left) are: Lawrence Clowser, Charlotte Clowser Driver, Janice LaFollette Shull, Ray Ewing, Wayne White, Charles Orndoff, Nancy Boyles Thompson and Lew Ewing. In the fall of 1950, the newly constructed James Wood High School opened its doors to county students who previously attended one of the five smaller county high schools — Stephens City, Middletown, Stonewall, Gainesboro and Gore — with 118 of those students enrolling in the junior class (Class of 1952). "The students quickly forgot the intense rivalries that had existed for years between our old schools, developed new friendships, many of which have survived throughout the years, and we rapidly embraced new pride as we all proudly became James Wood High School Colonels," says Lew Ewing, Class of '52 vice president.