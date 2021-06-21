WINCHESTER — During James Wood High School’s commencement ceremony Friday evening, Principal Samuel Gross commended the Class of 2021 for its perseverance through the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Well, of course, our lives have been turned into one direction or another with respect to COVID,” Gross said. “However, I don’t want to dwell upon that tonight except to say this — I’m incredibly proud of our community. One thing that never disappoints about Colonel nation is that we persevere.”
Approximately 340 students received diplomas during the graduation ceremony, which took place in the school’s football stadium. Friday night’s celebration was a return to normal for the Colonels as the school canceled most of its traditional commencement activities last year due to coronavirus concerns.
Gross started the night by paying respects to former Frederick County Public Schools Administrator Paul Wendell Dick, who passed away last year at age 80. He said Dick, who was known to everyone as “Mr. James Wood,” stood out because of his “unparalleled kindness and genuineness.”
“I encourage you to aspire to be like him,” Gross said. “Be engaging with others. Be kind. Be attentive to others around you. Help people and simply be genuine and nice to others. You will find that those characteristics will get you further in life and will make people want to be around you.”
During the ceremony, the senior members of the James Wood High School Choral Department performed “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Climb Ev’ry Mountain.”
Valedictorian Allison Salata compared the approximately 17-year wait from birth to graduation to the 17-year wait for cicadas to emerge.
“In a way, the 17 years it has taken us to get to this point is comparable to the life of the cicadas,” Salata said. “We have existed in a relatively sheltered environment and now we are being released into the world to live our lives. Luckily though, we have more than six weeks to explore what’s out there. When cicadas burrow underground, they have no idea what the world will look like when they emerge. Uncertainty surrounds their entire existence. I’m sure many of you would agree that the years ahead of us are shrouded in a similar uncertainty.”
She said uncertainty isn’t necessarily a bad thing because it instills a drive to continue learning.
“As we go forward, away from these sheltered walls and into that 17 years, I invite you all to join me in the pursuit of uncertainty in hopes that we can grow from the motivation it inspires,” Salata said.
Salutatorian Corrine Smith acknowledged that the past year had been very unpredictable and said the future is likely to hold similar challenges and surprises. She encouraged the class to surround themselves with people that motivate them.
“... We all finished high school in one piece, and for that, I am grateful,” Smith said. “Although challenging at times, high school has been such a learning experience. Not only have we learned all of the things our teachers have communicated to us, but we have also learned how to begin navigating whatever life throws our way. If the past few years have taught me anything, they have shown me just how important it is to live in the moment.”
Senior Class President Ja’Miyah Stovall thanked her friends and teachers for making her feel welcomed and making her academic life a little easier.
“It has been a long and complicated year,” Stovall said. “But we did it. We are graduating. For some, this moment is both exciting and scary. After all, change can be scary.”
She remarked that “high school flies by so fast” and reminisced about various memories: fire drills, powderpuff games, bonfires, lip-sync battles and Spirit Week.
“We have come a long way despite the things we missed,” Stovall said. “It has been a great time and I am proud of every single one of you. So whether you are moving away from the area, going off to college, entering the workforce or joining the military — regardless of your plans, always remember change is good. There are so many things you will learn and experience and it will all be worth it. Some of the best things happen unexpectedly.”
Senior Class Secretary Grace Hawkins presented the class gift, a monetary donation toward a mural included in planned James Wood High School school renovations.
“This mural is something that will always keep us connected to James Wood while inspiring future generations,” Hawkins said.
Dr. Eric Cole, CEO and Founder of Secure Anchor, gave the commencement address, encouraging the graduating students to find their unique purpose.
“Distractions are going to come up in life, but figure out what your purpose is,” Cole said. “And your purpose is quite simple, it’s what you do better than anyone else with the least amount of effort. And I urge you to bake your pie. I urge you to take that first step and start moving towards your dreams.”
He said everyone will experience failure, but that the difference between successful and unsuccessful people is whether they keep trying.
“If you quit at failure, that’s all people will remember,” Cole said. “But if you push through and persevere, you will eventually get to success.”
