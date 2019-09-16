The James Wood High School Class of 1959 celebrated its 60th reunion on July 20 at the Clarion Inn.
Front row: Leo Reid, Kitty Crosen McDonald, Nancy Davis Hulver, Helen Combs Baylis, Stewart DeHaven, Phyllis Brannon Boden-Fish, Shirley Clemons Ellis, Sue Petrie Grim, Shirley Moulden Strosnider, Ritchie Anderson, Leroy LeMarr.
Second row: David Russell, Shirley Crosen Hovermale, Dorothy Triplett Clowser, Jean Woods Hancher, Joan Lowstuter Whittington, Shelby Clowser Hodegson, Gail White Snapp, Marika Whitacre Ailsworth, Bobby Brown, Eugene Wise.
Third row: Billy Boyce, Milford Alt, Joan Ballowe Jason, Eldridge Pugh, Warren Whittington, Janice Brumback Fletcher, Faye Denson McDonald, Ronald Taylor, Ronald Grove.
Fourth row: Dennis Lee, Stephen Snapp, Thomas Hancher, Tommy Sullivan, John Venskoske, James Lantz, Kenneth Newbraugh.
Not pictured are Patricia Parker Reed and Juanita Plummer Dunlap.
