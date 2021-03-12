WINCHESTER — James Wood High School will undergo a major renovation in the near future, and Indian Hollow Elementary School is set to get significant improvements.
The Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted 6-1 Wednesday night to amend the county budget and appropriate $72.84 million to expand and renovate the 41-year-old high school at 161 Apple Pie Ridge Road. The board also voted 6-1 to issue a $72.84 million general obligation bond to finance the project.
Board Chairman Charles DeHaven Jr. and supervisors David Stegmaier, J. Douglas McCarthy, Judith McCann-Slaughter, Bob Wells and Blaine Dunn voted to appropriate the money. Shawn Graber voted against it.
The board also voted 6-1 to approve the school division issuing a $12.02 million general obligation bond to finance the renovation of Indian Hollow Elementary School at 1548 N. Hayfield Road. The school was built in 1988. Graber was the lone vote against the motion regarding the bond, but he joined the other supervisors in unanimously approving amending the county budget to appropriate the money for the project.
Since opening in 1980, two additions have been built at James Wood, but there has been no major renovation.
“Methods have changed, technology has changed, schools need to change to keep up, including the architecture of them,” James Wood High School Principal Sam Gross told the board prior to its vote. “I want you to consider a student leaving James Wood who is interested in a career in physics or bioengineering. The first time they use a fully equipped, fully functional laboratory should not be when they go to college, it should be right here in high school. Our students are competing against other students locally and globally for college admittance and future jobs. We owe it to them to make them competitive.”
Several school officials, parents and a sixth-grade student joined Gross in supporting the James Wood renovation.
According to the school division’s website, the project will address aging infrastructure, undersized classrooms and hallways, and student overcrowding. In addition to adding classrooms, science labs and other learning spaces, safety and security will be improved at the school site.
A start date for the project hasn’t been determined, but the school division’s website indicates the project will be done in phases over three years and completed by the start of the 2024-25 school year
McCarthy, who was a student at James Wood, said the renovation is long overdue and that the building “was never an adequate school to begin with.” He recalled students feeling like the building was a prison, with windows higher than anyone could look out. He said students deserve better.
“Everything with that school was wrong,” McCarthy said. “This is not just putting lipstick and paint on an old school. This was a school that was never done the right way in the first place.”
Renovation plans call for a major addition on the front of the school, which will include administration, guidance and clinic areas; a multi-media center; a cafeteria; and a main entrance leading to a student commons area. The existing office area will become a multi-media center/student commons. The current media center will be renovated into classrooms, collaborative learning spaces and learning studios.
Graber said he had “no doubts” about the need for the renovation, but he objected to the $72 million cost and believed the project could be done for less.
The other supervisors disagreed, saying they could not find data to support that.
Wells agreed with McCarthy. He said James Wood is “in need of repair” and that cutting corners when financing new buildings often backfires.
James Wood was built for $8 million.
“You are absolutely right, it never was a good school,” Wells said. “It never was built the right way. The county never got the money to build the school the right way. And every time you turn around, we do the same thing over again. We say, ‘Okay, build this school,’ and we cut corners. First thing we start doing is cutting the side of the gymnasium, doing this and doing that. And then the board 15-20 years from now says, ‘What were they thinking? Why did they do that? Why didn’t they take advantage of the opportunity they had?’”
Indian Hollow’s renovation will address moisture getting into the exterior walls of the school, which has resulted in water damage to the exterior and interior of the building as well as humidity issues in some classrooms, according to the school division’s website. The school’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system will be replaced to meet modern standards. Plans also call for larger windows to provide more natural light, renovating bathrooms and other improvements.
“This school is absolutely falling down and it must be repaired,” Graber said. “I simply would like to see us finance a little different way. Instead of us getting out a bond for this, I’d like to see this come out of our general fund or our capital fund as to not see us get further in debt.”
McCarthy called the Indian Hollow renovation “a no-brainer.”
A start date for the renovation hasn’t been set, but the school division’s website indicates the project would be completed by the start of the 2023-24 school year.
