When the new school year kicks off next week, James Wood High School students will return to a revamped facility.
A small crowd of school staff, community members and representatives from Frederick County’s School Board and Board of Supervisors gathered in front of James Wood High School Wednesday morning, many of them sporting festive navy and gold outfits.
In a short ribbon cutting ceremony, James Wood High School debuted the first phase of its renovation project. The three-phase plan, which totals just over $72.8 million, aims to update and modernize the building, as well as expand it to accommodate the school’s growing population.
According to the FCPS website, there have been two additions built at James Wood High School since it opened in 1980, but no major renovations.
“It’s a 40-plus-years-old school ... once you get to a building that’s 40-plus years old, it’s time to renovate,” said Kevin Kenney, supervisor of construction for Frederick County Public Schools.
Phase one consisted of a 38,000-square-foot addition, which includes new guidance, career services and administration offices, as well as an extensive school clinic, refurbished gym locker rooms and 12 new classrooms.
The school’s interior now welcomes ample natural light through large, strategically placed windows, and features a sleek, airy design. Besides contemporary cosmetic upgrades, the remodel also brought new electrical service and HVAC upgrades.
James Wood Principal Sam Gross has been tuned into the project since its inception. He said it’s exciting to see the designs and sketches come to life, especially the 21st century aspects that the building wasn’t previously equipped with.
“It (the building) was not what you would call modern ... a lot of cinder block, you know. ... There’s no denying that the world is modernizing as well, so you want your students to be prepared for spaces they’re going to work in that look a lot like what their school looks like. So that’s the biggest benefit,” he said.
The renovation also adds a new level of accessibility for students, placing important resources like counseling, administration and the clinic on the main floor. Previously, administration and guidance offices were located on the building’s lower level.
There are also updated safety aspects. Higher visibility from administrative offices allows staff a better view of what’s happening both inside the school and outside on its campus. The school resource officer’s new office features an updated camera and security system.
George Hummer, Frederick County Public Schools superintendent, said that the combination of improved safety and updated facilities is an effort to best serve the students who will walk James Wood High School’s halls next week.
“We want to make sure that it’s safe. I’m not saying that our current buildings are not safe, but we want to make sure that we stay top of the line to make sure that all of our students are safe and that they feel safe. ... We want to make sure that we stay up with the times, that our students are able to have access to opportunities for what to expect when they graduate high school. We don’t want to provide them ... access to building spaces that are antiquated. We want to provide them [with] 21st century opportunities,” Hummer said.
The project’s next phase will include more classrooms, a new media area and a new cafeteria and kitchen. Phase two is expected to be completed in July of 2024.
Phase three will turn the old kitchen and cafeteria space into departments like Special Education and Family and Consumer Sciences. There will be nine science labs on the school’s campus, which previously only had one. Other “light renovations” will take place throughout the project. The plan also includes updated on-campus traffic patterns and entry roads for cars and buses, some of which have already been implemented.
The renovation is expected to be finished before the 2025-2026 school year.
Construction will continue during the 2023-2024 school year. Kenney said that crews will work to be as mindful as possible when it comes to noise levels during school hours. Renovations will be halted during SOL testing.
Incoming freshman will report to James Wood High School on Monday as part of a district-wide effort to acclimate students who are attending new schools this year. All other students will return to the classroom on Tuesday, August 15.
For more information about James Wood High School’s renovation project, visit https://www.frederickcountyschoolsva.net/Page/1450.
