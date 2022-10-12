Work is progressing on an approximately $64.4 million renovation of James Wood High School.
James Wood is the oldest of Frederick County Public Schools’ three high schools. It was built in 1980 on Apple Pie Ridge Road to accommodate 1,283 students, according to Kevin Kenney, the school division’s supervisor of construction. While two additions have been built over the years, this marks the school’s first major renovation.
Enrollment at the school is now over 1,400.
The improvements will renovate aging aspects of the building as well as add space for 150 students. The work will be done in phases and is slated for completion before the 2025-26 school year begins.
Included in the upgrade is a major addition that will be constructed on the front of the school. This will house an administration, guidance and clinic area, as well as a concourse entrance leading to the gym, according to the division’s website. Structural steel expected to arrive later this month will permit workers to further proceed in construction of the addition.
The improvements, which will be financed via general obligations bonds that the school division will pay back over 20 years, also include:
Construction of a new two-story media center in the heart of the school
Renovating the current media center into classrooms and labs
Replacing and updating systems including heating, ventilation and air conditioning
The addition of classrooms and science labs with collaborative learning space
New windows that will increase natural light
New walls, floors, fixtures and accessories in restrooms to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards.
A new bus loop, which will separate bus and car traffic and make entering and exiting the campus safer. A parent loop will be added to separate parent and student traffic to the greatest extent possible.
A new staff parking area
So far, the main gymnasium’s walls have been shored up, while groundwork has been laid for a new staff parking lot. The work is on schedule, Kenney said.
Work on the school’s interior will occur during summer months when students are out of the building.
Officials have said the renovations are long overdue and plans to update the school began years ago.
Branch Builds Inc. of Roanoke is the contractor. The firm also has been awarded a $12 million contract for improvements to Indian Hollow Elementary School on Hayfield Road, which include a new HVAC system, windows, lighting and acoustical ceiling. The school was built in 1988. The project is expected to be completed by the 2023-24 school year and will be carried out in phases over two years.
