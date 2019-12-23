WINCHESTER — An elf named Bob doesn’t like working for Santa Claus and hates Christmas.
In fact, Bob thinks giving toys to children just makes them greedy. So Bob abandons the toy-making factory, starts calling himself Jelf and takes his closest reindeer friend, Jaxon, with him on a mission to destroy Christmas.
The story comes to life in a self-published, 103-page book written by James Wood Middle School seventh-grader Alexis Comer. “The Race to Save Christmas” is her first book. She began writing it in October of 2018, and it took her about four months to complete. Her mother, Amie Comer, provided editing help.
An illustration on the book’s cover shows the two main protagonists — 12-year-old Emma and a Caribou reindeer with a white nose named Snowy. The two are tasked by an elf named Elvis to save Christmas within three days.
“It’s a constant race against the clock,” Alexis said.
The author combined story ideas she created in second and fourth grades as her inspiration for the book. One idea was inspired by Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. The other was her own creation called “How the Purple Candle Saved Christmas.”
After thinking about it for some time, “I decided to finally put it onto paper and just do it,” Alexis said.
She considers both of the main characters to be “outcasts,” as Snowy runs away from her herd for being bullied because of her small antlers. Emma is also bullied and would be considered “quirky” and “weird,” Alexis said.
Alexis said she sometimes feels like an outcast herself. Being in loud places is hard for her to tolerate, particularly when she’s performing or practicing in band or grabbing food in the cafeteria.
She said she wrote the book between classes at school. “I just wrote my life away.”
Her mother had no idea Alexis was working on a book.
Before publishing the book, one of Alexis’s former elementary teachers read it to a class of students at Evendale Elementary. Alexis was also invited to read from the book.
Copies of “The Race to Save Christmas” are available for $5.50 each.
To purchase a copy or for more information, email race2savechristmas@gmail.com.
(2) comments
I would like to see more young people like her do something worthwhile instead of being on their computer or phones. She could be a wonderful role model for other children.
Congrats to this wonderful young lady for writing this book to show that anyone can achieve if they put their heart into it. i hope that will lead her to write other books in the future. Merry Christmas & Happy New Year to you and your family!!
