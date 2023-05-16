The simple prompt “I like living in America because…” got 6th grader Eleni Kubeika thinking, writing and subsequently winning the local post, district and state essay contests. “Conrad-Hoover” American Legion Post 21 in Winchester is pleased to announce that Kubeika’s work climbed its way to top honors in the American Legion Department of Virginia Middle School Essay Contest 2023.
Kubeika’s essay took the top honors locally at Post 21. It then travelled on to win the Legion 15th District 2023 Middle School Essay Contest in late winter. The James Wood Middle School student’s piece was then forwarded on to the Department competition this spring, where it snagged the top award.
As victor of the local, district and state level competitions, Kubeika received both certificates of appreciation and checks to celebrate.
The contest is part of an outreach program of American Legion Post 21’s Children and Youth Programs. Students in grades 6-8 are asked to handwrite a single-paged essay (approximately 160 words) that explains what they appreciate about living in the United States.
James Wood Middle School teacher Linda Bly entered Kubeika’s essay in the contest. Kubeika is the daughter of John and Julie Kubeika. All were present to see Kubeika receive her awards and read her essay aloud last Thursday night at the American Legion post in Winchester.
The annual contest is open to middle school aged youth at public, private and parochial schools, as well as to home-school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.