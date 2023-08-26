WINCHESTER — The James Wood football team might not be one of the more experienced teams in the area, but after Friday night, it doesn't look like anyone is going to beat the Colonels in the toughness department this year.
James Wood did not allow a scoring drive that went for longer than 17 yards and made four clutch stops in shutting out Warren County in the second half to earn a 14-10 win on Friday night in the season opener for both teams at Kelican Stadium.
The Colonels surrendered 34.5 points per game and 358.7 yards per game last year, but on Friday they gave up only 255 yards, with 57 coming on one pass play. Warren County's points came on a 60-yard Gavin Dodson interception return for a touchdown that made it 7-7 and Mattaniah Smith's 24-yard field goal that made it 10-7 with 1.2 seconds left in the first quarter came after the Wildcats took over at the James Wood 24 following a 12-yard punt.
James Wood had three takeaways and played Warren County's double-pass on fourth-and-8 from the Colonel 10-yard line to perfection in the fourth quarter. With 4:01 left, senior cornerback Casey Floyd batted down running back Dodson's toss into the back of the end zone after Dodson had taken a lateral from quarterback PJ Dellinger, and the Wildcats never got the ball back.
James Wood's fans and players roared once the clock hit all zeros, and deservedly so. The Colonels didn't get their first win until October in last year's 2-8 season and only returned starters at five of 22 positions this year. But the close-knit team has started off 2023 with a win over a Region 3B finalist that won seven games last year and has their first home win in two seasons.
"We all have a crazy bond," said senior linebacker Zach Smith, who set up the winning touchdown in the second quarter with a 10-yard interception return to the Wildcats' 10. "We all know each other. We've all been going to school with each other. Playing together since January [in offseason workouts], it's just worked out perfectly."
Four-year assistant Todd Wilson received his first varsity head coaching job when he was announced as James Wood's new head man on Jan. 4. The Colonels are by no means where they want to be in terms of execution — James Wood committed 13 penalties for 91 yards on Friday (seven via illegal procedure, two for delay of game and one for having too many men on the field) and dropped at least five passes — but Wilson couldn't be prouder of how his team has worked to get to where they are now.
"These guys have been lifting weights since January, we've been doing seven-on-seven [competitions], we had great numbers [at workouts] all summer long," Wilson said. "These kids were out here early mornings all June, busting their tail.
"The biggest thing for these guys is seeing what their hard work does. Our guys have been disrupted a while now with the construction [at James Wood]. Last year we didn't get to work out in our own facilities. Half of us had to go to Valley Health, half had to work out at home. These guys have just stuck through it. This victory didn't come easy tonight. Without all that hard work, I don't know if we would have got that victory."
No one knows more than Floyd that Friday's win did not come easy.
On a humid night, Floyd began cramping in the first quarter, so the normal two-way player was limited to playing cornerback on defense the rest of the night. On the sideline, he could be seen being stretched out by trainers and guzzling fluids when he wasn't in the game.
Late in the fourth quarter, Floyd and the rest of the James Wood defense had its back against the wall when Dellinger (10 for 16 for 123 yards and two interceptions; 15 carries for 58 yards) threw a deep pass down the left seam that William Bergmann caught for a 57-yard gain to the James Wood 12-yard line.
But just as it did all game, the Colonels defense stood its ground. Warren County lost a total of six yards on first and second down, then got ready for a fourth-and-8 from the 10 after Bergmann caught an eight-yard pass on third down.
Warren County then went with a double pass that the Colonels had seen on film, with Dellinger throwing the ball out to the right to Dodson (19 carries, 65 yards).
"We've been talking about it all week," Floyd said. "We knew they were going to do it. I saw the running back go out for a swing pass, and [defensive coordinator Brian] Thomas — one of the best coaches around — told me if I see that, just keep pedaling [and stay back]. I saw the running back throw the ball, and from there, I just got that thing down."
Dodson threw the ball high for Nicholas Harlow in the back right corner of the end zone, but the 6-foot-2 Floyd was able to rise up and get his hands on it despite his earlier leg issues.
"Luckily, from stretching, at that point, the cramps were gone," Floyd said. "Right after that, they came straight back."
The most important thing was that James Wood defense had gotten the job done again.
James Wood was able to put pressure on Dellinger on several occasions, and one of those times produced a rushed throw from well behind the line of scrimmage at the Wildcat 14 that Smith picked off at the 20 and returned to the Warren County 10. Senior running back Elijah Richards (30 carries, 97 yards) scored from three yards out two plays later with 7:15 left in the second quarter, with Chris Viera's second extra point making it 14-10.
Warren County had first-and-10 at the Colonels' 13 late in the first quarter, but three running plays netted six yards and they settled for a field goal.
The Wildcats went on a 13-play, 66-yard drive on their first possession of the second half and had first-and-goal at the 10. But after three running plays netted four yards, James Wood covered well on fourth down and Dellinger's pass left to a receiver at the goal line fell incomplete.
Warren County had first down at the James Wood 35 with 3:38 remaining in the third quarter after a 28-yard punt, but running back Christian Weller never secured a handoff at the 21 and the ball was fumbled ahead, where James Wood's Hunter Rose recovered at the 19.
On the Wildcat's second-to-last possession, lineman Jordyn Sweetser and Smith blew up a fourth-and-4 run by Dodson for a four-yard loss with 9:00 left in the game.
Wilson gave a lot of credit to Thomas for the plan he put together for James Wood's defense.
"I'll put him up with any other coach in the area, in the state," Wilson said. "As far as X's and O's, he comes up with great defensive game plans, week in and week out. We knew what to do when they were in certain motions."
Wilson said sophomore linemen Jabulani Nyabusha in particular impressed him on defense. Wilson said the Colonels weren't sure if he would be a JV or varsity player at one point.
"Every single person on this defense has been putting in so much work," Floyd said. "We have an awesome defensive coordinator."
Richards ran for a lot of tough yards, and freshman quarterback Owen Neal made a lot of big throws in his first start. If not for the drops, he would have had better numbers — one deflection off a receiver's hands led to his second interception — but he still finished 11 of 26 for 171 yards. The Colonels also gained 255 yards.
Nreal made a big 36-yard throw down the middle to Justin Gwinner (four catches, 65 yards) on third-and-12 from the Wood 37 on the Colonels' first drive, a 10-play, 61-yard possession that ended with halfback Vincent Salvati running the ball in from one yard out on a direct snap to make it 7-0 with 6:27 left in the first quarter.
"I couldn't have asked for him to do anything else than what he did tonight," Wilson said. "He played phenomenally. He was not rattled. He got popped a couple times, but it never fazed him."
Sam Jackson had two catches for 51 yards, including a 21-yarder that iced the game with a minute and a half left on third-and-13 from the Wood 27. He caught a swing pass right, made one defender miss and exploded up the field.
James Wood will travel to Brentsville, a 28-21 winner over Sherando on Friday, for its next game.
