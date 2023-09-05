WINCHESTER — James Wood High School will induct three athletes and one coach into its P. Wendell Dick Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday.
The 21st annual ceremonies will begin with a reception at 5:30 p.m. That will be followed by a ceremony at 6 p.m. in the auditorium and the inductees will be recognized on the field at halftime of the 7 p.m. football game against Skyline.
Chris Boone (1996)
Boone was a standout in basketball and tennis.
He was a three-year starter on the varsity team. He served as team captain and earned All-District honors his junior and senior seasons. In his career, Boone recorded 1,001 points, 258 rebounds, 173 assists and 138 steals.
As a senior during the 1995-96 season, Boone scored 437 points (averaging 18.2 points per game) and shot 38 percent on 3-pointers to earn All-Region honors and help James Wood win the Northwestern District regular-season championship.
Boone played tennis through his junior year and won the team MVP award in 1995.
Kristy Renfro (1995)
Renfro starred in volleyball, swimming and softball and also played basketball.
She was a two year-varsity starter in volleyball. As a senior, Renfro was selected as The Winchester Star Player of the Year, an All-Area First Team selection, Apple Capital Tournament MVP, the James Wood Volleyball award winner, and was selected to play in the Virginia All-State volleyball game. When Renfro graduated, she ranked first in school history for a single season in blocks (65), kills (153) and digs (167) and third in service points (106). Side-out scoring was used during this time, and matches were best-of-three.
Renfro won the 1995 James Wood Softball Award. When she graduated, she held the record for most home runs in a season (three) and had the ninth highest single-season batting average of .392.
Renfro was the winner of the James Wood Swimming Award in 1993 and 1994. Renfro went on to compete at Fairmont State University where she was inducted into the FSU Hall of Fame in 2013 after receiving All-American honors in 10 events. She set six individual and three relay team records at FSU.
Headley Wilson (2011)
Wilson was a standout in girls' tennis who earned Winchester Star All-Area honors four times.
As a freshman, Wilson won Region II and Group AA state titles in doubles with Kari Pope. It was the first state title of any kind in program history.
As a sophomore, Wilson went 15-1 in singles. In doubles, she won titles in the Northwestern District, Region II and Group AA with Pope, finishing 23-0.
As a junior, Wilson was runner-up in singles and doubles in the Northwestern District, runner-up in Region II singles and a Region II doubles champion. She and partner Tarah Wampler were Group AA state semifinalists. Wilson finished the year with a 16-5 singles record.
As a senior, Wilson was the Northwestern District and Region II singles champ and runner-up in the district for singles and doubles. She was the Group AA State runner-up in singles — the first singles finalist in program history. She was 23-1 in singles, 19-3 in doubles and named The Winchester Star Player of the Year.
Greg Walker
The 1993 James Wood graduate served as James Wood's head wrestling coach from the 2004-05 season through the 2015-16 season after being an assistant coach for four seasons.
Walker's teams compiled 253 wins, two district championships, a regional title, and one regional runner-up finish. He also coached 32 individual district Champions, 14 regional champions, 40 regional place-winners, 29 state place-winners and four state champions.
Additionally, as an athlete at James Wood, Walker compiled a 29-1 record as a freshman — the best freshman wrestling record in program history — and was awarded the Bill Boyd Award. He placed fifth in the Group AAA state tournament as a sophomore. A neck injury forced him to step away from wrestling but he lettered three times on the golf team, winning the Jerry Tingle Award three times.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.