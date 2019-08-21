A simple look at Walter Barr's won-loss record and the honors he received over more than three decades is all anyone needs to know that he's a tremendous coach.
For those that know him, his character is even greater than his football acumen. And that was just as important as the victories in making the decision to have the 83-year-old Barr's name forever be associated with James Wood High School's football field.
James Wood announced Wednesday that it will hold a ceremony prior to its season-opening game on Aug. 30 to officially recognize its football field as "Walter Barr Field at Jerry Kelican Stadium." The Frederick County School Board unanimously approved the proposal for that on Tuesday night. The ceremony to honor Barr will take place at 6:40 p.m. on Aug. 30, 20 minutes before James Wood's game with Sherando.
Barr has a special place at both schools. He led James Wood to a 38-2-1 record — including the 1970 Group AAA state championship — in his first stint as the Colonels' head coach from 1967-70, and a 16-15 record in his return from 2005-07. That included a 7-3 mark in 2006 that marked James Wood's first winning season since 1981 and an 8-3 mark in 2007 for the school's first playoff berth since 1980. Barr compiled a record of 38-13 at Sherando from 1995-98, taking the Warriors to consecutive Group AA Division 4 state championship games in 1995-96.
Russ Potts and Wendell Dick — Handley and James Wood graduates, respectively — have known Barr since the 1950s, when he was a star athlete at Clarke County High School. Potts said he and Dick discussed finding a way to honor Barr six months ago, and they couldn't be happier that it's going to happen now.
"We felt it was far past time to honor this great man and great coach," said Potts, the president of events management company Russ Potts Productions, Inc., in a phone interview. "Just a remarkable career. He's won everywhere he's ever been.
"He's a championship coach and a championship guy. Life is not 'I' and 'me' with him. It's 'we.' He's so quick to share credit and to give credit to everybody else. He's just such a great role model for character. His teams played with passion, and also always with sportsmanship and character. He tolerated no nonsense. If you weren't a high-quality person, you didn't play for Walter Barr."
Potts informed Barr about the project at Barr's house on Wednesday, a moment that had tears welling in Potts' eyes. In a phone interview after the meeting, Barr said the news stirred up a lot of emotion in him as well.
"I'm really excited about it," Barr said. "It's probably one of the highest honors I will ever get in my life."
Barr's longest stint as a head coach came in his Hall of Fame career at Shepherd University (1971-85) but James Wood is where he got his start. He joined Jimmy Casey's staff as an assistant in 1962, and it didn't take him long to realize that he couldn't have picked a better place to get his feet wet.
"I got a good start there because of the quality athletes we had — their workability, their determination, their commitment," Barr said. "And I worked with Jimmy Casey for five years, and Jimmy Casey taught me an awful lot about football and what it takes to be successful. I followed in his footsteps as closely as I possibly could."
With the integral help of assistant coaches Mike Jacobs and Bill Casto, Barr kept James Wood walking in the right direction from 1967-70, culminating in the Group AAA championship season of 1970.
Barr's teams had a lot of special moments at their home field during his first stint as head coach, including two unforgettable games against Handley in 1968 (a 9-7 win in a battle of unbeatens) and 1970 (a 22-22 tie when both teams were 9-0 and fighting to participate in a playoff game).
But Barr and his teams took the approach that every game was important and every game was going to be tough, and they took particularly great pride in trying to defend their home turf.
"Our fans were really into football, and they were a big plus for our success," Barr said. "And the athletes we had were tremendous people. They worked hard, they committed themselves to being the best athletes they could be, they committed themselves to do the things they should do for our program to be successful."
One of his former players, 1969 graduate and star linebacker Ron Combs, said Barr inspired his players to give their all for him.
Combs said Barr was like a father to him. He only started playing football as a sophomore in high school after getting a call from Barr encouraging him to play.
"There was a lot of life lessons I learned from Walter, just dealing with dedication and hard work, and all the sacrifices you have to make to be successful," Combs said.
After his James Wood career was over, Combs said Barr encouraged him go to college and play, and Combs did so at Shepherd. Barr eventually became his college coach when Barr was hired for the 1971 season, and Barr then encouraged Combs to go into coaching.
Combs got his start at Aylor Middle School coaching ninth-grade football, then spent a year assisting Jerry Kelican at James Wood. In 1977 he went to Shenandoah Valley Christian Academy, where he spent 36 years as boys' basketball coach before moving on to Legacy Christian Academy in 2014, where he has been athletic director and boys' basketball coach for the last six years. His teams have won eight national titles and 21 conference championships, and he was named to the National Association of Christian Athletics Hall of Fame in 2018.
"You pass that stuff down [that you learn from coaches]," Combs said. "I think probably the first couple of years I coached high school, I was probably more like [Barr] than anything else. Then you kind of mellow out, because he's a pretty tough character."
Like a lot of people, Combs appreciated that toughness, and the example that Barr set.
"Walter Barr is at the top of the list for role models," said Dick, a longtime contributor to James Wood athletics. "He doesn't drink, doesn't smoke. He's always been a gentleman, and he's been that way with other coaches because they have told me that. He's top of the line in a lot of people's books."
Potts and Dick hope everyone that's been impacted by Barr over the years will be at the Aug. 30 game. Combs said he and his brother Jerry, a member of that 1970 state championship team, plan on attending.
James Wood coordinator of student activities Craig Woshner said he wasn't approached about naming the field for Barr until three weeks ago, so there hasn't been enough time to plan how Barr's name will be represented at Kelican Stadium. (Since 1999, James Wood's stadium has been named after Barr's football coach successor and the school's 14-year athletic director from 1986-99.) Woshner said he'd like to have Barr's family and members of the 1970 team on the field with Barr. Members of the Sherando administration will also be part of the ceremony. Potts said Barr will do the coin toss before the game.
Woshner hired Barr for his return in 2005, and he's obviously glad he did. His remarkable second and third seasons set the stage for a run that saw James Wood achieve winning seasons every year from 2006-2010 and playoff seasons every year from 2007-11.
"He did an outstanding job turning our football program back around," Woshner said. "We felt if anyone was deserving of this honor, it definitely was Walter."
Seeing something permanent with his name on it won't matter to Barr next week. Just seeing a lot of smiling faces — and seeing them come out to watch and support a sport he loves so much — will be enough.
"To me, football is one of the greatest lessons young people can have," Barr said. "It's not going to teach them to read, it's not going to teach them to write, but it's going to teach them to work hard, to get along with each other, to do the job they have to do so that the other people can be successful on the team.
"That's what life is. When you get out in the real world and you take a job for somebody, those things are expected of you. Everybody's got to do their job and care about each other. There can't be any hostilities among each other."
