WINCHESTER — Two weeks after making regular season history, the James Wood volleyball team made postseason history on Thursday night at Shirley Gymnasium.
The Colonels captured their first-ever regional title with a 3-2 victory (14-25, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 15-9) over Dominion in the Region 4C title match. A 4-0 run gave James Wood a 6-3 lead in the final set and it never gave it up. The Colonels closed out the match with a 3-0 run.
The regular season saw James Wood (23-1) post the program's first undefeated regular season, and Thursday's win gives the Colonels a nice way to continue their journey to what they hope will be another unprecedented achievement.
James Wood will open state tournament play at Shirley Gymnasium with a quarterfinal match on Nov. 12 against the Region 4D runner-up. Western Albemarle and E.C. Glass will play for the Region 4D title on Tuesday. Dominion (18-7) will travel to the winner of that match on Nov. 12.
The Colonels would love nothing more than to recreate Thursday's emotions three more times.
"I have been looking forward to playing with this team for such a long time," said James Wood senior libero Carsyn Vincent, who had a team-high 23 digs. "It's the best feeling that I've had. I'm holding back happy tears. Because I need to take good pictures."
Vincent and her teammates had already posed for plenty of them with their regional championship trophy at that point, and they had also been wrapped in numerous hugs from friends and family.
Thursday's joyful scene was much different than the one that took place one week prior at Shirley Gymnasium, when Millbrook recorded a stunning 3-0 sweep of the Colonels in the Class 4 Northwestern District tournament championship match.
With an altered rotation since that defeat, the Colonels have rebounded quite nicely.
On Tuesday, James Wood beat Dulles District regular-season champion Rock Ridge 3-1 in Ashburn to clinch their first state tournament berth since 2019. On Thursday, the Colonels had a first set that they'd probably like to forget, making a combined 12 attack and service errors. But they showed they were the superior team over the remainder of the match to take down the Dulles District tournament champs.
Every one of the James Wood's 11 players has made significant contributions to the Colonels' success this year. But James Wood coach Adrienne Patrick said she felt some changes were needed after the Millbrook defeat.
"We need the hungriest, most driven people on the court to deliver," Patrick said. "That's all it came down to. Who was going to deliver in the position, in the moment, in the set when it counts, in the match when it counts.
"A lot of these girls play multiple positions. When we practice, they're playing multiple positions. Making a couple of changes just to make sure we are as aggressive as we can possibly be was the thought process. I also have more people that are staying in the game all six rotations, which just creates a cohesive, positive energy, and that's another reason for doing things like we did tonight."
It worked out well against Rock Ridge. But in the first set against Dominion, James Wood went with a lineup that resembled what they used in the regular season and district tournament.
But when that set did not go well, the Colonels went back to their Rock Ridge lineup in the second set and responded spectacularly. James Wood jumped out to a 9-2 lead in the second set and closed with a 7-1 run after Dominion crawled back to within 18-17. The Colonels scored 15 of the first 20 points in the third set and didn't let their lead dip below five points from there.
The 9-2 run to open the second set was fueled in part by junior Ashlynn Spence, who is listed at 5 feet, 8 inches tall but seemed a lot bigger on Thursday. Normally an right-side hitter for the Colonels, Spence starred in the middle against Dominion and had two of her four blocks in the 9-2 run. She finished with 11 kills, four blocks and 11 digs.
"I giver her MVP for tonight's game," Vincent said. "She was awesome, even in the back row as a libero [in place of] me. I loved it."
Spence said she's a middle hitter for club volleyball, and Patrick added that Spence was a middle hitter on the JV team the previous two years.
"I can play anywhere, but I feel the middle is where I play my best," Spence said. "I think I adjusted to the sets really well, and I kept the team going with enthusiasm."
Spence did not hold back in the energy department. She was so excited by a block from freshman Kennedy Spaid (team-high 16 kills, three blocks) early in the fourth set that she sent her backward a few feet with a shove.
Spence also had a huge energy play early in the fifth set, when she rejected a Dominion spike back to the Titans' side, watched the ball pop back to Wood's side immediately, and jumped up and smacked the ball for a kill for a 5-3 lead.
"I had her moved to right side this season to make sure that we had a bigger front row and a bigger block for outside attacks," Patrick said. "Moving her to the middle, as evidenced by the stats and the energy that she brings, was a decision that had to be made."
Another big factor in Wood's performance was the hitting of its First Team All-District setter, Paige Ahakuelo. Ahakuelo is a proven hitter — she had 103 kills and 96 assists last year — and James Wood's rotation changes allowed her to show she still is a force when she spikes the ball. In addition to her team-high 23 assists and 17 digs, she also had 10 kills, with four coming in the third set.
"Paige hit right side the entire season last year, so not a position she's not familiar with," Patrick said. "Allowing her to not get subbed out when she's in the front row, to be able to hit in the front row, has worked."
James Wood's changes have also given freshman Brenna Corbin a greater opportunity to showcase her hitting skills.
Corbin was selected to the District First Team as a outside hitter and defensive specialist. Through the Colonels's first 11 matches, she had 63 kills to rank second on the team, but in the ensuing 11 matches she had only 29 kills.
But in two region tournament matches, Corbin has been finding the floor on offense while still keeping the ball from the floor on defense. She recorded a total of 30 kills and 28 digs against Rock Ridge and Dominion, including 13 kills and 11 digs against the Titans on Thursday.
"It's really fun [hitting more], and I can still play defense, so that's good," Corbin said.
James Wood looked like it might roll to victory after winning the second and third sets, but Dominion responded with a stellar fourth and pulled away after the Colonels closed to 15-13. Kennedy Seekford had six of her 13 kills and Kaitlyn Demitz had four of her 14 kills in the set, and Maya Van Wyngaardt (14 kills, four blocks) had three kills and two blocks in the set.
In the fifth set, Dominion led 2-0 and 3-2, but it was pretty much all Colonels from there. Hannah McCullough (19 assists, 12 digs, three aces) made a spectacular diving leap forward to dig a ball up that wound up popping over to Dominion's side for a point to make it 11-6, and senior middle Ella Kelchner ended the match with a block.
"I think we responded really well after the first set, and we kept our composure really well," Spence said. "We just kept going and working for what we got."
Patrick — a 2005 James Wood graduate, former Colonel volleyball player and current James Wood teacher — couldn't have been prouder to see her team put their stamp on the Colonel record book again.
"There's really not any words to describe how much this means," said Patrick, her voice breaking with emotion. "How much it means to the players, how much it means to our whole program, our school. It means a lot to me."
