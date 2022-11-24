On Saturday, the James Wood High School volleyball team defeated Grafton 3-0 in the Virginia High School League Class 4 state championship match at the Virginia Commonwealth University Siegel Center in Richmond.
The Colonels’ championship is the first in program history and the first overall team title in any girls’ sport in school history. It’s also the first high school volleyball state championship in Winchester/Frederick County history. James Wood had a record of 26-1 this year.
Here are some other images from James Wood’s historic title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.