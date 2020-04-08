James Wood senior guard Makayla Firebaugh was named to the Virginia High School League’s Class 4 all-state girls’ basketball first team for the second straight year in selections released on Wednesday.
Millbrook senior forward Ali Hauck and sophomore guard Avery O’Roke each received the first all-state selections of their career and were placed on the second team.
The 5-foot-10 Firebaugh — who is headed to NCAA Division I Rider University next year — was previously named the Player of the Year for The Winchester Star and the Class 4 Northwestern District and was also the Region 4C Co-Player of the Year.
Firebaugh led the area in scoring (24.2 points) and steals (5.1). She also ranked second in assists (2.7), second in free throw percentage (.826, 133 of 161) and seventh in rebounds (6.0).
O’Roke and Hauck were each previously named to the Region 4C and Class 4 Northwestern District first teams.
The 5-8 O’Roke ranked second in the area in scoring (21.4) and led the area in field goal percentage (54.7) and 3-point percentage (34.7). She was also fifth in steals (3.1) and tied for seventh in assists (2.2).
The 6-2 Hauck led the area in rebounding (11.7) and blocked shots (1.6). She was third in scoring (13.6) and second in steals (4.3). Hauck will play next year at Division II Shippensburg (Pa.) University.
Monacan’s 5-6 junior guard Jordan Hodges was selected as the Class 4 Player of the Year and Hampton head coach Shanda Bailey was named Class 4 Coach of the Year. Hodges averaged 18.0 points, 5.5 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game. Bailey led the Crabbers to a 26-1 record, a Region 4A title and a state co-championship with Monacan.
Other first team selections besides Firebaugh and Hodges are Monacan’s Sydney Clayton; Hampton’s Danielle McTeer and Jayla Hearp; Lake Taylor’s JaNaiya Quinerly and Ashanti Barnes; and Loudoun Valley’s Megan Stevenson.
Each all-state selection committee is composed of eight coaches (two from each region).
