The trial of Clarke County resident Thomas Edward Caldwell, who is accused of attempting to overthrow the government during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been continued from July 11 to Sept. 26.
Caldwell, who is charged with seditious conspiracy, will stand trial with four members of the Oath Keepers, the right-wing extremist group he’s accused of plotting with to attack the U.S. Capitol. Caldwell is accused of plotting to ferry weapons in a boat on the Potomac River to members of a “quick reaction force” of Oath Keepers.
Because Washington, D.C., forbids open carry of firearms, the insurrectionists couldn’t legally carry guns during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in which a mob of supporters of former President Donald Trump sought to block the Electoral College certification of President Joe Biden. Four people were killed and about 140 Capitol police officers were injured.
Caldwell, a 66-year-old retired Navy commander and military analyst active in county Republican politics, was one of 11 people indicted in January on the rarely used “seditious conspiracy” charge. It’s defined in federal criminal code as “attempting to overthrow the government by force” or “delay the execution of any law of the United States.” Caldwell wouldn’t comment to The Winchester Star through his wife Sharon Caldwell last year, but he appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s show to proclaim his innocence after being indicted.
Caldwell’s attorney David W. Fischer is attempting to move the trial from Washington, D.C., to federal court in Alexandria. Fischer contends the trauma D.C. residents endured on Jan. 6 and its aftermath as well as media coverage have tainted the jury pool.
“The arguments and evidence put forth by the defense of pervasive prejudgment in the jury pool is substantial,” Fischer wrote in a change-of-venue motion earlier this month. “If the J6 case of the Oath Keeper defendants does not merit a venue change, what case would?”
