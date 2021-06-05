A federal judge rejected Berryville resident and U.S. Capitol insurrection suspect Thomas Edward Caldwell’s request to modify his house arrest Tuesday.
The Winchester Star last week reported the request was granted, based on a document provided by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia. It said the motion to place Caldwell on a daily curfew had been granted. The document had Judge Amit P. Mehta's name on it, but it was unsigned or dated. It said Caldwell would be allowed out from his home in the 200 block of Wadesville Road from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. In a brief written order on Tuesday, Mehta didn't give his reasons for the denial, but said they were discussed during a hearing for Caldwell held earlier in the day.
Caldwell's attorney David W. Fischer wrote in a motion seeking the modification that the pretrial services officer supervising Caldwell suggested he seek a curfew with GPS monitoring because his frequent travels burdened the federal pretrial services department. Caldwell was jailed on Jan. 19 after the FBI raided his home. He was released on house arrest on March 12.
Since the release, Fischer said Caldwell has been approved to leave his home 26 times, mostly for legal and medical appointments. He said upcoming spinal fusion surgery will mean the 65-year-old Caldwell will have more medical appointments.
Caldwell is a retired Navy commander who was involved in Clarke County Republican politics. He is accused of participating in the Jan. 6 riot to prevent Congress from certifying the election of Democratic President Joe Biden.
Four Trump supporters, including one shot by a police officer and one who died shortly after being trampled by the mob invading the Capitol, were killed. Capitol police officer Brian Sicknick, who was sprayed with a chemical substance while defending the Capitol, died of a stroke a day later. Another 140 officers, including some beaten with flags and hockey sticks and crushed between doors, were injured.
Caldwell is charged with conspiracy, obstruction of an official proceeding (the Electoral College certification), entering a restricted building or grounds, and tampering with documents or proceedings. The latter charge refers to Caldwell allegedly deleting a video of alleged co-conspirator Jessica Watkins, an Ohio member of the far right militia group the Oath Keepers. She was seen on video in military gear entering the Capitol and allegedly said that if Biden took office, "Our republic would be over. Then it is our duty as Americans to fight, kill and die for our rights."
Caldwell's indictment also alleged he deleted Facebook photos "that documented his participation in the attack on the Capitol." In the partially redacted indictment released on May 26, text messages attributed to Caldwell repeatedly have him referring to weapons and mentioning an alleged co-conspirator the government refers to as "Person Three".
Caldwell on Dec. 30 allegedly texted to Watkins that the man is "committed to being the quick reaction force and bringing the tools if something goes to hell. That way, the boys don't have to schlep weps on the bus."
Caldwell also allegedly texted Ohio resident and alleged co-conspirator Donovan Crowl — seen on video posing with Watkins inside the Capitol during the riot — that Person Three "will have the goodies in case things go bad and we need to get heavy."
The indictment said Caldwell emailed Person Three on Jan. 4 with several maps of the D.C. area near the Capitol to help reach the "target area." A few paragraphs of the indictment after the target area reference were blacked out.
Fischer didn't return calls Friday, but he said last week that references to violence and weapons attributed to Caldwell were just tough talk from a retired military man and hypothetical planning. He said Caldwell attended the Trump rally before the riot, when Trump told supporters, “If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore," but said Caldwell never entered the Capitol.
The indictment describes Caldwell and unnamed insurrectionists "storming past barricades and climbing stairs up to a balcony on the west side of the Capitol building." It says he then texted, "We are surging forward. Doors breached."
But Fischer said Caldwell was directly outside the Capitol entrance providing a play-by-play description of the invasion. "He's Howard Cosell," Fischer said, referring to the former ABC sports broadcaster.
