Javelin thrower stays sharp over summer

James Wood High School track and field standout Renee Rosso, now a student at Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Md., practices her javelin throw in the plaza area in front of Handley High School on Wednesday morning. Home from school on summer break, Rosso competes in the heptathlon at Mount Saint Mary’s, and her first practice is Aug. 20.
