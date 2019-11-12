WINCHESTER — Caleb Nei’s quartet will perform jazz again on Friday in the Bistro at Westminster Canterbury. Emma Hadiya will appear with them as guest vocalist.
The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door.
Nei is one of the area’s top jazz keyboard artists. He frequently plays leading local jazz venues. Other members in the quartet are Adrien Re, Lydia Lewis and Kevin Johnson. Re is known for his winning tenor sax performances here and across the country. Lewis sophisticated percussion interpretations are widely admired. Johnson is inventive, animated and solid on double bass.
Each is an accomplished jazz performer. Each has been associated with Shenandoah University music conservatory’s jazz program. They each play with other groups, both locally and nationally. Yet, the four have played together as a quartet only in the Bistro Concerts.
There are many types of jazz. This will be comfortable, easy-listening jazz built around old favorites, with a high level of energy and fun.
Hadiya, a recent graduate of James Wood High School, has sung with the quartet several times before. She gave her senior recital as a special Bistro Concert, drawing rave reviews.
Westminster Canterbury is a life-care retirement community in northwest Winchester. This smoke-free environment is off North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522) just southeast of Va. 37. Follow signs to Lawrence Hall, Main Entrance. Parking is free. For more information, phone 540-665-0156. The concert series is sponsored by Atlantic Union Bank.
The Bistro Concert on Dec. 13 will feature the dynamic classical pianist Thomas Pandolfi in a program of Shubert and Gershwin. This will be his 11th performance in the Series.
For more information: www.svwc.org/bistroconcerts
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.