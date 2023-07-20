WINCHESTER — Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury invites the community to its next Bistro Concert on Friday, which will feature music performed by a traditional jazz trio.
The trio, whose performance style is similar to what can be heard in Manhattan's old-school jazz clubs, will feature guitarist Justin Lees, double bassist Michael Bowie and percussionist Dominic Smith.
According to a media release from Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, Lees has been featured in six prior Bistro Concerts at the Winchester retirement community. He has also performed at Birdland, the Blue Note and other notable New York jazz spots, and formerly was a regular at Washington, D.C.'s leading jazz venues including One Step Down.
Bowie and Smith are respected Washington-area jazz musicians who, along with Lees, have studied under, played alongside and recorded with some of the best jazz musicians of the last several decades.
In the media release, Lees said this week's concert will feature "a straight-ahead approach to jazz steeped in the '50s tradition of Charlie Parker and Dizzy Gillespie. The feeling of swing and the blues is a constant."
Friday's performance, which is part of the Bistro Concert series sponsored by Atlantic Union Bank, begins at 7:30 p.m. and admission is $10 cash at the door. Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury is located at 300 Westminster Canterbury Drive in northwest Winchester.
For more information, visit svwc.org/events or call 540-665-0156.
