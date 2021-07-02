WINCHESTER — Over the years, Austin Bulman has often heard the words, “You’re not going to forget how to hit in 15 seconds.”
A desire to be around the man who provides that reminder — and countless other words of wisdom — is a big reason why the Winchester Royals have one of the most productive players in the 11-team Valley Baseball League this summer.
Bulman, a 2017 graduate of West Virginia state power Jefferson High School and a resident of Shepherdstown (about 30 miles from Winchester), initially was planning on playing in the wooden-bat Coastal Plain League this summer.
Ultimately, a desire to spend the summer with family — and work with Jefferson hitting coach Mark Oliver in person for the first time in two years — made him decide to play for the VBL’s Winchester Royals.
It’s worked out beautifully for the rising senior first baseman out of NCAA Division I Rice University in Houston.
Heading into Friday night’s game at New Market, Bulman, who bats third for Royals, led the VBL in hits (29), ranked second in batting average (.387 in 75 at-bats over 18 games) and RBIs (23), was tied for second in doubles (six), fourth in slugging percentage (.667) and tied for fourth in home runs (five). Bulman also leads Winchester in runs (16) and OPS (1.067), and he has a .400 on-base percentage and three stolen bases.
The 22-year-old Bulman is also a versatile fielder who has played third base and second base in addition to first this summer.
Winchester manager Mike Smith couldn’t ask for more from the 6-foot-1, 203-pound right-handed hitter, and not just from a production standpoint.
“He’s a great clubhouse kid,” Smith said. “I go in there and these guys are picking his brain. He’s meshed with all of our players.
“He’ll come back and talk to the hitters and tell them what guys are throwing, what kind of spin to look for. When you’re trying to help others get better and make adjustments and those kinds of things, that’s the kind of teammate that everybody wants.”
“He just wants us to win ballgames and help us any way he can,” Royals second baseman Nate Furman said.
Being in a position to offer sound advice to his teammates is just part of the significant growth Bulman has made since his high school days. It’s involved a path he didn’t anticipate taking.
Bulman was an All-State player at Jefferson and participated on state championship teams in 2015 and 2016 for John Lowery. A former Winchester Royals manager, Lowery has won 12 state championships and more than 1,300 games in his 50-year career with the Cougars.
While standing next to his car in the Bridgeforth Field parking lot on Thursday, Bulman described Lowery as “a great guy to play for.” Bulman is also thankful he got to work with Oliver.
“He really just helped me capture the idea that I’m not going to be successful every single at-bat,” said Bulman, who came closer than most to doing that during a junior year at Jefferson in which he batted over .500 with 52 RBIs. “A lot of it was more mental stuff than mechanics. The mechanical stuff came pretty quick, but he’s helped me just kind of hone my mental game and be a confident hitter at the plate.”
Never was that mental help needed more than after Bulman’s freshman season. Bulman’s college career started at NCAA Division II Shippensburg (Pa.) that year, and it was not enjoyable. Bulman played in only 10 of the team’s 52 games and hit .167 (3 for 18) with one home run, five RBIs and four runs.
“I was successful in high school, and I walked in thinking I was that guy,” Bulman said. “I got humbled real quick. I learned that college is a lot different than high school ball, and because of that, I didn’t get to see the playing time that I wanted.”
Bulman decided to go the junior college route and transfer to Wake Technical Community College in Raleigh, N.C. The move turned out to be a rousing success. In 39 games, Bulman led Wake in batting average (.381), hits (53), home runs (eight), RBIs (34), doubles (16) and slugging percentage (.669), and he finished second on the team in runs (34) and steals (18).
“I came in with a chip on my shoulder, knowing what i did at [Shippensburg],” Bulman said. “I didn’t take anything for granted and I just played hard all the time.”
Bulman also attracted the interest of Rice, which appealed to him based on their history of success (23 conference titles, 21 NCAA appearances, the 2003 College World Series title, and a strong presence at the professional level) and strong academics.
Bulman stepped immediately into the starting lineup in 2020 and started all 16 games. Bulman was second on the Owls in hits (18 for 69, .261 average) and RBIs (seven) and led the team in home runs (two), but he knew he needed to get better when the season was brought to a halt by COVID-19.
“The breaking stuff is a lot better when you get to Division I,” Bulman said. “It wasn’t necessarily being able to hit it, but it was more so being able to take the bad pitches, take my walks, and not striking out as much.”
In 2021, Bulman batted in the cleanup spot for Rice and batted .270 with seven home runs (third on the team), 25 RBIs (fourth), 25 runs (fourth) and seven doubles in 44 games. He walked 19 times (three times as many as 2020 in twice as many at-bats), struck out 27 times (he had 20 strikeouts in 2020 in half the at-bats), had an OBP of .352 (.320 in 2020) and ranked third on the team in slugging (.468).
Bulman is looking forward to one more year at Rice under new head coach Jose Cruz Jr., a former Rice star and 12-year MLB outfielder who was hired last month.
But before that happens, he’ll continue to try and make the most of his only season in a collegiate wooden bat summer league. Bulman was slated to play in the Coastal Plain League in both 2019 and 2020 as well, but he needed to take a summer class that would have interfered with playing in 2019, and last year’s season was canceled because of COVID-19.
Bulman didn’t work with Oliver in person at all last year because of COVID-19, so he’s glad he’s getting the chance to reunite with him this summer. Bulman meets with Oliver once or twice a week.
“I wanted to come home and get a chance to hit with him and stay on top of things,” Bulman said. “I’m kind of at the point in my career when it’s more quality over quantity. I don’t feel the need to take 100 swings a day. I hit with him when I feel like it’s needed.”
Bulman said he’s loved having his parents be able to attend most of his games this summer. Bulman said his father never missed one of his games until he went to Rice.
Bulman’s parents, as well as Winchester Royals fans, have been treated to quite the show.
In Winchester’s first game of the year on June 5, Bulman had a game-winning single in a 4-3 win over Purcellville.
On June 9, Bulman had a walk-off, two-run home run in a 9-7 win over Woodstock.
A week later, Bulman had an RBI double to tie the game at 2 in the bottom of the 10th against Strasburg. In the 12th, Bulman hit a solo home run with two outs to end the game.
“I’ve never hit a walk-off before in my life, and I hit two walk-offs in a week,” Bulman said. “So that’s kind of exhilarating for me. They’re definitely moments I’ll never forget.”
Smith said the approach that Bulman takes to the plate is ideal for clutch situations.
“He doesn’t put a lot of pressure on himself,” Smith said. He just goes up there with the mindset of ‘See the fastball, hit it, and make adjustments.’ He’s just a good hitter who works hard.
“You couldn’t tell if the kid struck out or hit a home run. His demeanor stays the same. He’s just all business.”
The hard work Bulman has put in has resulted in more multi-hit games (10) than one-hit or no-hit games and at least one RBI in 13 games. But another reason for his success is that he’s savoring the moments where he doesn’t have to be businesslike.
“I’m playing pretty much as good as it will get,” Bulman said. “I think the biggest thing is that I’m having fun, and having fun with my teammates. There’s a lot of great guys around the Winchester Royals program.”
Bulman said reminding themselves as to why they’re on the field in the first place might help the Royals get back on the winning track. Winchester (9-11 record) is 3-9 after a 6-2 start.
“I think we’ve got to control what we can control,” Bulman said. “We can’t control the umpires. I think early on, we were having a lot of fun and not really worried about the result. Now I feel like we’re getting caught up in the result and I think we need to just go back to having fun and enjoying baseball.”
