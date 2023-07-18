Mom of five and regular Frederick County Public Schools volunteer Jennifer Ellis is on the ballot for this November’s School Board election in the Back Creek District.
Ellis has been a Frederick County resident since 2003 and a resident of the Back Creek District since 2006. During that time, she has served as a substitute teacher and a PTO member at Indian Hollow Elementary School. She has two children in elementary school, two in middle school and one in high school in FCPS.
“I feel like I have my feet on the ground. I’ve gotten my hands dirty. ... A lot of people ... they haven’t actually been in the classroom and seen what’s going on. They haven’t put in hours and hours working fundraising and PTO... and I know that not everyone is able to do that and I’ve been able to do that. I find that, honestly, I feel like that’s a huge blessing. But it gives me a perspective that I think a lot of people don’t have,” Ellis said.
She also says that if elected, she’d be happy to step in as a liaison between parents and schools to close the communication gap that she often perceives between the two parties.
“I don’t think that schools don’t care,” she said. “I think they do care. I feel like there’s a breakdown in what’s being communicated. ... I would love to ... find a way to create a better communication so everyone knows what’s going on.”
Ellis’s campaign has three major priorities. The first is having more parents on the Frederick County School Board, which she says would provide a more well-rounded perspective.
“These are my kids. These are my kids’ friends. These are people to me. ... I could maybe lead by example by being a parent at that level, and other parents can feel more comfortable following and getting involved,” she said.
Ellis also wants to see adequate funding for schools. As a substitute teacher, she says she sees what a difficult job it can be, and she wants to see educators paid appropriately. She’s also a proponent of adding a fourth high school to the district.
“I feel like we do definitely want to keep our teachers taken care of,” she said. “I feel like we do need to think ahead in the future for a fourth high school to be proactive in that versus reactive when we’re already overpopulated in the school.”
Ellis’s third goal is helping to foster a School Board that operates in a respectful manner.
“As we saw at some of the past School Board meetings, school kids have shown up ... and so I think in all aspects we need to conduct ourselves in a way that shows kids that respect for each other is important, that they’re important,” she said.
Edward Sturdivant also is seeking election to the Back Creek District seat. Back Creek is one of four Frederick County School Board seats up for election this November. The others are at-large, Opequon and Gainesboro.
Early voting for the Nov. 7 election runs from Sept. 22 through Nov. 3.
It would be good to have someone with experience both as a parent and as a teacher on the School Board.
