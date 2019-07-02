WINCHESTER — After losing the Republican nomination for the Frederick County Board of Supervisors' Back Creek District seat in April, James "Jimmy" Smith, 47, is looking for another way to serve the county.
Smith, a commercial sales consultant, is running for the School Board's Back Creek District seat in the Nov. 5 election against business owner Brandon Monk.
"I'm not going to give up my dream," Smith said about public service.
The School Board's current Back Creek representative Kali Klubertanz is not seeking re-election.
Smith, who grew up in the county, graduated from James Wood High School in 1991, raised four children who attended Frederick County Public Schools and has a stepson who will graduate from James Wood in 2021. Smith also studied at Lord Fairfax Community College for a year-and-a-half.
If elected to the School Board, Smith said he has three top priorities.
The first priority is providing an environment for students to focus and learn, which includes retaining talented teachers by providing competitive pay as well as funding School Resource Officer positions to create a safe environment. Smith was a security policeman in the Air Force from 1991 to 1999. He also was a correctional officer at the White Post Correctional Facility from 1994-96.
His second priority is addressing current and future student enrollment and protecting capital investments.
Smith said he understands what it takes to build and maintain school buildings and that he supports building a fourth high school.
In June the School Board approved to send a resolution to the Board of Supervisors requesting for an additional $3.2 million for the construction of the new Robert E. Aylor Middle School, so it can open with a capacity of about 1,000 students instead of 700.
Smith agreed it's smart to make the addition now instead of later to the middle school, while the construction equipment is on site. It costs more dollars to bring back that equipment if the school division makes the addition at a later time versus during the original construction of the building, he said.
"To me it's fiscally responsible," Smith said.
"Does it have to cost $122 million?" Smith asked. "No."
His third priority is to foster transparency, communication and improve the working relationship between the Board of Supervisors and the School Board.
His solution is to hold quarterly meetings between the two boards and appoint a member of the School Board to act as a liaison to attend regular and special Board of Supervisors meetings.
He also suggested the School Board could hold its meetings in the same room as Board of Supervisors in the County Administration Building at 107 N. Kent St. That way, the School Board could broadcast its meetings using the camera equipment the Board of Supervisors uses. There are currently no online streaming broadcast services of School Board meetings.
