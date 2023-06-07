HARRISONBURG — Campbell Fortune, a 19-year-old James Madison University student, was charged with three counts of negligent homicide, among other charges, in relation to a car crash that killed three JMU students and injured another in February.
The crash occurred in Hardy County, West Virginia, overnight on Feb. 3. According to a press release from the Hardy County Sheriff’s Office following the crash, the vehicle was traveling south on West Virginia Route 259 coming from Paradise City Club before it left the roadway and struck a tree.
Three JMU students — John “Luke” Fergusson, a sophomore media arts & design major from Richmond; Nicholas Troutman, a sophomore business management major from Richmond; and Joshua Mardis, a sophomore communication studies major from Williamsburg — were killed. The other two students in the car, Fortune and Baird Weisleder, were both injured but survived. All five students were Pi Beta Chi (PBX) fraternity members.
Fortune, who was driving the vehicle, was charged with three counts of negligent homicide, reckless driving, underage possession of alcohol, no proof of insurance and speeding, according to the Hardy County Magistrate’s Office.
