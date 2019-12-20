For all the reasons the game is iconic for James Madison, it’s not for Weber State.
“That’s one of the most memorable,” Dukes senior cornerback Rashad Robinson said.
The two sides have only met once before, but will do so again two years later when second-seeded JMU (13-1) hosts No. 3-seed Weber State (11-3) in the semifinals of the FCS playoffs at 6:30 p.m. today in Harrisonburg.
The stakes are greater this time around with a trip to the national championship game on the line, though the 31-28 thriller the Dukes took in the 2017 quarterfinals sets the stage for this bout.
“The emotional wreck we went through in that game,” Robinson said. “We were down eight with like three minutes left, giving up a touchdown to put them up even more and then we got the ball back two more times when we weren’t supposed to. Then, of course, there’s the famous Ethan Ratke kick.”
Ratke’s 46-yarder as time expired sent JMU onto the semifinals that season to complete the Dukes’ furious comeback past the Wildcats.
As Robinson said, JMU was behind 28-20 with 3:14 to go. But the Dukes used a 40-yard touchdown pass from former quarterback Bryan Schor to wide receiver Riley Stapleton, who had the breakout game of his career snagging eight catches for 189 yards that night, before a three-and-out from Weber State gave Madison one more shot to drive the field and win it.
“When we took that eight-point lead with like [three] minutes left in the game, quite frankly, I felt like our sideline felt like we had just won it,” sixth-year Weber State coach Jay Hill said. “And as coaches, you know that’s not the case. You’re playing a high-powered offense and a really, really good defense, so you better be ready to go all the way to the last whistle and we didn’t do that.
“This year, I don’t think it’s much different. I don’t see a lot of differences in talent between two years ago’s [JMU] team and this year’s team. They were loaded then and they are loaded now, so it’s going to take us playing four quarters all the way to the last whistle to be able to pull this out.”
Robinson said throughout this week and leading up to kickoff on Saturday, the plan was for him and his older teammates — Stapleton and Ratke included — who were on the field against Weber State two seasons ago to express to the rest of this year’s group of Dukes exactly what the Wildcats are capable of.
Weber State captured the Big Sky Conference crown for the third straight season, and knocked off Kennesaw State in the second round of the tournament prior to last week’s win over Montana in the quarterfinals.
JMU, the Colonial Athletic Association champ, beat Monmouth in the second round and Northern Iowa in the quarterfinals.
“They have a lot of guys that were there on that team a few years ago and they’re going to come in hungry,” Robinson said, “with a chip on their shoulder, and I’m sure their guys are preaching that it can be done. They were probably just one play away from making it happen then, so we expect them to come in hungry like the same way they did in 2017.”
First-year Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said: “All eyes on Weber [State] and I think that we’re excited.”
Hill said it should help his team that many of the players on his two-deep have already experienced playing against JMU and at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“I loved the atmosphere,” Weber State senior defensive end Jonah Williams said. “When we found out we were going to go there, I was super excited, because the fans, the stadium and everything about it was awesome. It’s going to be another cold-weather game, which we’re stoked about and I’m excited to get another shot at it.”
The strength for both sides is defense.
JMU leads the country in rushing defense (60.4 yards allowed per game) and total defense (265.3 yards allowed per game), and is third nationally for scoring defense (14.9 points allowed per game). Weber State’s forced the fifth most turnovers (31) in the FCS.
“It’s going to be a big defensive battle,” Williams said.
Dukes senior tight end Dylan Stapleton said Weber State’s defense reminds him of Northern Iowa’s defense. Even though JMU scored only 17 points against the Panthers, the Dukes controlled time of possession for more than 42 minutes, converted better than 50 percent of third-down tries and Stapleton had four grabs for 48 yards including one for 27 yards that setup the opening touchdown.
“We’ve worked all year for this and this is what it comes down to,” Stapleton said. “And I think we’re ready to go on Saturday, and hopefully punch our ticket to Frisco.”
The Quarterbacks
Both JMU senior quarterback Ben DiNucci and Weber State junior quarterback Jake Constantine began their careers at the FBS level — DiNucci at Pittsburgh and Constantine at Boise State.
DiNucci, the CAA Offensive Player of the Year, has had the more successful season to this point, completing 71 percent of his throws for 2,982 yards and 25 touchdowns compared to only five interceptions while adding 498 yards and six scores on the ground.
After the win over Northern Iowa, DiNucci said he took a hard hit to the head in that game, but “I’ll be fine.”
Constantine enters Saturday completing 61 percent of his passes for 2,037 yards and 13 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions while adding 33 yards and a score on the ground.
Sack Showcase
The four defensive ends in this matchup could all find their way to the NFL by this time next year.
Williams and Weber State senior defensive end Adam Rodriguez have combined for 18 sacks and 24 tackles for loss this season. JMU senior defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka have combined for 28 sacks and 51.5 tackles for loss this year.
Carter was the CAA Defensive Player of the Year and Williams was the Co-Big Sky Defensive Player of the Year. Carter, Daka and Williams have all earned various All-American honors.
Can’t Forget Special Teams
JMU and Weber State are both exceptional on special teams.
The Dukes rank in the top 25 of FCS for blocked kicks, blocked punts and kickoff return average while Weber State is in the top 25 of FCS for blocked punts and net punting.
Daka blocked a punt and defensive tackle Garrett Groulx blocked a field goal in JMU’s second round win over Monmouth. The Wildcats blocked a punt for a touchdown last week in their quarterfinal win over Montana.
“They’ve faked five punts, blocked two punts,” Cignetti said, “and so we’re going to have to be on high alert on special teams this week."
Palmer Might Play
Cignetti said “hopefully” JMU freshman running back Latrele Palmer returns to action in this game. Palmer, who injured his ankle against New Hampshire on Nov. 9, hasn’t played since, but returned to practice last week.
He averages 7.6 yards per carry and could provide depth behind junior running backs Percy Agyei-Obese and Jawon Hamilton.
