When you walk through Carrier Library on the campus of James Madison University, you are quite literally walking through the decades.
When you enter what was once the main entrance of the building, you enter into the historic 1930s library. The entrance stopped being used sometime in the past and has just been reopened. However, there is a large display case blocking the entrance and depriving guests of the majesty that the entrance once afforded.
To the right of the lobby is a grand staircase. You can see a splash of the black and white tiles that checkered the halls of Carrier Library in the 1970s.
As you walk down the hall and pass through a door arch you are hit with a blast of air. You have now entered the 1960s section of the building, which had much better air conditioning.
If you enter the stacks on the second floor of the library, you start in the 1970s stacks, before going through another door into the 1980s stacks. And finally, if you go to the third floor, you enter the 1990s.
Carrier Library, an almost 100-year-old institution of a building, sees thousands of students come through on a weekly basis. Although Rose Library is on the East Campus and many of the university’s collections are digitized, Carrier Library is still a social and academic hub.
It’s been added onto over the decades, and that’s evident in the building’s unique navigation and winding hallways. In a way, it’s a building inside a building inside a building.
“It’s been kind of Frankenstein-ed together,” said Bethany Nowviskie, dean of libraries at JMU.
But all of that is changing and Carrier Library will enter a new era of openness, modernity and accessibility for all, Nowviskie said.
A $95.7 million renovation and expansion will begin next summer. The library will be closed for three years while it undergoes its transformation.
According to a press release, the General Assembly provided the funding for the renovation and expansion. Construction is expected to begin in summer 2023 following JMU’s graduation and will include the addition of 56,400 square feet and renovation of 121,200 square feet. Plans call for reopening the building for the fall semester of 2026.
According to a press release, the new building will include a 24-hour student study space, reading rooms, outdoor terraces, a café and consultation and group study rooms. Other features include a makerspace and experimental technology classroom, video and audio podcasting studios and a lab for the conservation of books and manuscripts.
The expanded building will include a new entrance facing Grace Street.
“It’s going to be much more welcoming,” said Kelly Miller-Martin, director of facilities and operations.
Most importantly, the new building will be accessible to students of all abilities, Nowviskie said. There are parts of the library that are very difficult and exclusionary for people who need mobility assistance, Nowviskie said.
The decision was made to close the library during construction and renovation to save both time and money. The 87 or so faculty and staff members currently housed in Carrier will be given office spaces throughout campus.
