WINCHESTER — Joe Theismann— who led the Washington Football Team to victory in Super Bowl XVII in 1983 and then became an entrepreneur and ESPN and the NFL Network analyst — will serve as Sports Marshal for the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.
Theismann will appear at the 2021 Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast on May 1.
The announcement was made at the Apple Blossom Festival souvenir store inside Apple Blossom Mall by Shenandoah Apple Blossom President Tommy Price and Sports Breakfast Co-Chairs Andy Hensley and Ted Pennington.
This is the second time Theismann, 71, has been sports marshal. In 1975, he was co-sports marshal with teammate and running back Larry Brown. Theismann was scheduled to attend the 2020 festival as sports marshal before all the festivities were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Theismann played for the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts from 1971-1973 and played in 163 consecutive games from 1974-1985 for the Washington Football Team. He holds team records for most career passing yards (25,206), most career passing completions (2,044) and most career passing attempts (3,602). He was a two-time Pro Bowler and Pro Bowl MVP. He led Washington to a 27-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins in Super Bowl XVII.
Theismann was selected as the NFL’s Man of the Year in 1982 and in 1983 he won the league’s Most Valuable Player Award, leading the Washington Football Team to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance.
He retired from football in 1985 after a gruesome injury to his right leg during a football game against the New York Giants. Theismann was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2003 and received the Walter Camp Football Foundation “Distinguished American” Award in 2013.
After his football career ended, he was a television analyst for CBS in 1986-87 and worked for ESPN from 1988 through 2006. He is currently an NFL Network analyst and motivational speaker and recently published a motivational book called “How to Be a Champion Every Day.”
Also on Friday, Pennington announced that Santana Moss — a former Washington Football Team wide receiver who retired after the 2014 NFL season — will be the sports guest during the breakfast. Moss has frequently made visits to Middletown, and Middletown Mayor Charles Harbaugh IV was credited for helping bring him to the Sports Breakfast.
Pennington also announced that Apple Blossom will unveil a “Sports Hall of Fame” later this year to honor those who have contributed to the community and changed the culture through sports.
Apple Blossom Festival Executive Director Brad Veach said Theismann and Moss will speak at the Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast at 8 a.m. May 1.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Veach said the Sports Breakfast will take place outside this year, under large tents, at the Frederick County Fairgrounds at 250 Fairground Road.
“As you know with COVID it’s quite challenging and it’s still a big challenge,” Veach said. “But we are working through it. We are getting there. We are excited about what we do have to offer this year for the festival.”
A limited supply of Sports Breakfast general admission ($35) and VIP ($65) tickets are available online at www.thebloom.com. Sports Breakfast VIP tickets include preferred seating, breakfast, autographed book and a (socially distanced) photo with Joe Theismann.
Veach said there are a total of 250 VIP tickets and 650 General Admission tickets.
“I’d also just would like to mention we may have a few more tricks up our sleeves,” Veach said. “A few more surprises. ... We are working on some other cool things that we are probably going to be announcing within the next week or so.”
