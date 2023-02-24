WINCHESTER — Works by one of the Shenandoah Valley’s foremost 20th century artists will be on view at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley (MSV) from Saturday through Aug. 6 in the special exhibition, “With Lyric Brush: John Chumley’s Valley.”
Painting on location and from a studio on his farm in Middletown in southern Frederick County, Chumley (1928–1984) immortalized the region’s natural and built landscape, its people, and his growing family, according to an MSV media release. A master of the realist style, he produced an impressive body of work comprising more than 500 paintings, drawings, and studies, and his work is represented in collections throughout the United States.
This is the first retrospective exhibition of Chumley’s work since the 1990s, says MSV Curator of Collections Nick Powers. It includes more than 40 paintings and drawings, several of which are on first-time public display, and many come from the Chumley family’s personal collections.
“We felt it was time to have another examination of his work,” Powers said in an interview, noting that while many area residents “grew up with it,” there’s a “whole generation who may not be familiar” with it. “We hope this is the beginning of a revitalization and rediscovery of his work.”
Some of the works in the exhibition will be instantly recognizable to those familiar with Chumley, while others are lesser known.
“The Valley was his studio,” said Powers. “He never painted from photographs, and he largely painted onsite.”
Chumley, who studied for three years at the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Philadelphia under greats such as Andrew Wyeth, painted with great technical skill, according to Powers.
“He was one of the most accomplished artists of the 20th century,” Powers said,.
Works in the exhibition range from those Chumley created during his years as an art student in the 1950s to “Kingfishers,” his final painting completed in 1984, the year he died of cancer at 56. His only known self-portrait, painted around 1974, is among the works available for public viewing for the first time.
Born in Minnesota and raised in the East Tennessee mountains, Chumley moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1962. According to Powers, he was drawn to the area by the beauty of its landscape. He purchased 200 acres around Vaucluse, an early 1800s house near Middletown. For the remainder of his life, Chumley rarely painted more than 50 miles beyond the boundaries of Vaucluse.
Visitors to the exhibition may recognize several familiar scenes depicted in Chumley’s landscape paintings, including “View of Paris,” a panoramic watercolor created in 1982 of the vista around the village of Paris, Virginia. Other works in the exhibition, such as Chumley’s 1971 watercolor “Virginia Farmhouse,” capture the last days of rural isolation for many of the Valley’s oldest farms and structures before development altered the region’s geography.
Notable portraits created in the Valley and included in the exhibition include “Mister Shipe,” a 1965 watercolor of Middletown’s postmaster; “Calvin,” a 1968 egg tempera of Calvin Gant, a 12-year-old friend of the artist’s children; and “Double Wedding Ring,” a 1977 egg tempera of Chumley’s wife, Bettye, sitting at a quilting frame he crafted. The quilting frame and quilt depicted in this painting are displayed next to the painting.
The exhibit is being presented with the support of Valley Health System, according to the release. During its display, a variety of programs will be offered, including watercolor workshops for artists of all ages, an online program about the artist hosted by Powers at 6:30 p.m. March 28, and a 6 p.m. May 10 panel discussion about the life and work of Chumley that will feature Powers, and Chumley’s children Jeff, Bonnie, and Kathy.
Advance registration is required for all programs. For more information, visit themsv.org/upcoming-events.
The MSV is located at 901 Amherst St., Winchester. The galleries are open year-round Tuesday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (10 a.m. to 5 p.m. April through December). The house and gardens are open April through December. Admission is $15 for adults and $10 for seniors and youth ages 13 to 18. Gallery admission is always free to youth ages 12 and under and to MSV members. Thanks to corporate partner Howard Shockey & Sons, Inc., gallery admission is free to all every Wednesday.
